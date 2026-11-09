Great American Smokeout
Great American Smokeout
When:
Wed. Nov 18, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Where:
47
1100 Tunnel Road
Asheville, NC
Cost:
Free
Great American Smokeout
Be Tobacco Free
Join us for a Resource Fair to learn about the tools the VA has to support your health and well-being!
NOVEMBER 18, 9:00 AM–12:00 PM
LOCATED IN THE ATRIUM AT THE ASHEVILLE VA
Services include: Whole Health, Pharmacy, Lung Cancer Screening, Suicide Prevention, M2VA, Nutrition and Food Services, Cardiology, Women’s Health, Chaplain Service, and Complementary and Integrative Health
Live Whole Health. A Whole Health Event