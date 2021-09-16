Kickstart! Your Fitness is a Whole Health Service wellness class which will explore the Working Your Body area of self-care.

The mission of Kickstart is to empower and equip Veterans with the tools to improve their fitness as connected to their overall health.

Veterans of all fitness levels welcome.

The series will provide four distinct exercise routines that will enable the Veteran to continue on their own, well after the series has ended. The focus will be cardio, strengthening and stability, which are evidence-based practices with proven benefits to a healthy lifestyle. Each class will be interactive and include an instructional portion to educate Veterans on the importance of living a healthy lifestyle that includes fitness.

The series will provide a “Personal Trainer” touch with motivation and energy that will add to the question we ask in Whole Health – “What Do You Want Your Health For?”

Per VA scheduling policy, if the patient does not show to scheduled appointment, his or her consult will be discontinued. This is a patient-driven program.

What: KICKSTART! Your Fitness

Who: Any Veteran that expresses interest in getting a “Kickstart” in the area of Fitness (all fitness levels are welcomed)

When: Starting Nov. 3, classes will be held Wednesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The class is four weeks in length.

Presented virtually!

How: Ask your primary care doctor to put in a consult for Kickstart!

Contact Loretta Ward, with any questions about this program by email at Loretta.Ward@va.gov or by calling 828-298-7911, ext. 2107.