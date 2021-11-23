Rutherford County CBOC to hold Memorial Service Nov. 24

The VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Rutherford County will be holding a COVID-Era Memorial Service on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m.

The purpose of this service is to honor and remember Veterans served by the Rutherfordton Clinic staff who have died since COVID began (regardless of the cause of death), as well as to remember loved ones of Rutherfordton Clinic staff members who have died during this same time (again, regardless of the cause).

So many people – Veterans, loved ones of Veterans and VA staff alike, suffered through the deaths of beloved people in our lives during this time when it was not possible to gather together to remember and grieve.

This service is an opportunity to be reminded that we are not alone in our grieving and experiences of loss and the profound challenges brought on by COVID.

Veterans, their loved ones and anyone who considers themselves to be a part of the VA Rutherfordton Clinic community are welcome to attend.