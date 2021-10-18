Western North Carolina VA Health Care System to join Asheville for Virtual Vets Day Ceremony

Western North Carolina VA Health Care System Chief of Mental Health Services Dr. Laura Tugman, Ph.D., will be the keynote speaker during this year's virtual Veterans Day Ceremony which will be streamed on the City of Asheville's YouTube Channel (youtube.com/cityofasheville).

The ceremony will be held Nov. 11, at 11 a.m., and will be streamed live from the the American Legion Post 70 in Asheville.

Dr. Tugman will be speaking about an Army Veteran and her military family. As Chief of Mental Health Services at Charles George VA, Dr. Tugman is the caretaker of 12,000 veterans who receive mental health services at Charles George.

Stephanie Young, Executive Director of the WNC VA Health Care System will also speak, and there will be two readings from the Brothers and Sisters Like These veteran writing group-veterans in this group write to heal the wounds of war.

The readings are dedicated to an Air force pilot who was killed in Vietnam, and a Marine Corps sniper who recently passed away.

Join us on Veterans Day as we honor those who have served our Country in war and in peacetime.