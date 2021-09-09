Women Veterans Town Hall
- When
-
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Registration
𝗝𝗼𝗶𝗻 𝗭𝗼𝗼𝗺𝗚𝗼𝘃 𝗠𝗲𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴
https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1601472312...
𝗠𝗲𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗜𝗗: 𝟭𝟲𝟬 𝟭𝟰𝟳 𝟮𝟯𝟭𝟮 𝗣𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗱𝗲: 𝟲𝟰𝟳𝟬𝟯𝟬
𝗢𝗻𝗲 𝘁𝗮𝗽 𝗺𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲
+16692545252,,1601472312# US
+15512851373,,1601472312# US
The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System will be hosting its second Women Veterans Town Hall on Sept. 29. We will be providing more information about what is available to women veterans. The town hall is tailored specifically for women Veterans, and will provide an opportunity to hear what changes are happening at the WNC VA Health Care System.