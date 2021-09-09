 Skip to Content
Women Veterans Town Hall

Women Veterans Town Hall to be hosted virtually by the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System Sept. 29 at 5 p.m.

We want your input!

When
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. EST
Where

Charles George Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Cost
Free

Registration

𝗝𝗼𝗶𝗻 𝗭𝗼𝗼𝗺𝗚𝗼𝘃 𝗠𝗲𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴

https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1601472312...

𝗠𝗲𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗜𝗗: 𝟭𝟲𝟬 𝟭𝟰𝟳 𝟮𝟯𝟭𝟮 𝗣𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗱𝗲: 𝟲𝟰𝟳𝟬𝟯𝟬

𝗢𝗻𝗲 𝘁𝗮𝗽 𝗺𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲

+16692545252,,1601472312# US

+15512851373,,1601472312# US

The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System will be hosting its second Women Veterans Town Hall on Sept. 29. We will be providing more information about what is available to women veterans. The town hall is tailored specifically for women Veterans, and will provide an opportunity to hear what changes are happening at the WNC VA Health Care System.

