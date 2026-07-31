Veteran Care Coordinators
VA Asheville health care employees receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of Veterans. Our trained Care Coordinators are fully equipped to support the health, welfare, and dignity of you and your family. If you would like to contact us for any reason you may find our secure messaging group on MyhealtheVet on VA.gov.
Connect with a care coordinator
Ellese Lawrence RN, BSN
Care Coordinator
VA Asheville health care
Jerry Kivett-Kimbro LCSW
Care Coordinator
VA Asheville health care
Olivia Rothman PsyD
Care Coordinator
VA Asheville health care
Chelsey Foster PsyD
Care Coordinator
VA Asheville health care
Care we provide at VA Asheville
We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of all Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe and welcoming environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:
- Mental health services
- Creative arts therapies
- HIV and STI testing, counseling, and care, including PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) and PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) for Veterans at risk for HIV
- Other prevention, screening, wellness, and testing services
Visitation: A same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.
Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, different-sex and same-sex significant others.
Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves. This includes same-sex partners. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.
Documentation in medical records: VA Asheville maintains the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation, sexual behavior, and gender identity, just like any other private health information.
Changing name or sex in records: Your name in your medical record will reflect your legal name. The sex in your medical record should reflect your self-identified gender. You have the right to request that your name and sex are updated as appropriate. There are established procedures for changing your name and sex; contact Enrollment and Eligibility for further details.