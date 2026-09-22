Charles George VA Medical Center to Begin Flu Vaccinations Sept. 8

PRESS RELEASE

September 22, 2026

Asheville, NC - ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Charles George VA Medical Center will begin offering flu vaccinations to Veterans on Tuesday, Sept. 8, with five convenient options available throughout the 2026–2027 flu season.

The goal is to ensure Veterans are aware of when vaccinations begin and the multiple ways they can receive their shot.

Veterans may receive a flu shot during scheduled appointments, including Primary Care, Specialty Care and at the Franklin, Hickory and Rutherford County Community Based Outpatient Clinics.

Flu vaccines will also be offered to Veterans during in‑patient hospitalization before discharge.

A curbside “drive‑thru” flu clinic will run Sept. 29 through Oct. 9, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., in Parking Lot 4B. The clinic will feature Luau‑themed decorations.

Several walk‑in clinic options will also be available:

• PC Vaccine Clinic in PC3, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

• Atrium basement, Room BB001 (flu and COVID only), Oct. 19–30, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Franklin CBOC, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Hickory CBOC (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday 8 a.m. to noon)

• Rutherfordton CBOC, Oct. 12–16, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Eligible Veterans may also receive a no‑cost flu shot through the Community Care Network at in‑network retail pharmacies or urgent care locations, including CVS Pharmacy, Costco Pharmacy and Walmart Pharmacy. Veterans may search for a nearby participating location at va.gov/find-locations.

No registration is required for any flu vaccination option.