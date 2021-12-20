Confidential crises help for Veterans and their families

PRESS RELEASE

July 25, 2022

Asheville , NC — The Veterans Crisis Line is a toll-free, confidential resource that connects Veterans in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) responders.

Veterans and their loved ones can Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or send a text message to 838255 to receive free, confidential support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, even if they are not registered with VA or enrolled in VA health care.

The responders at the Veterans Crisis Line are specially trained and experienced in helping Veterans of all ages and circumstances — from Veterans coping with mental health issues that were never addressed to recent Veterans struggling with relationships or the transition back to civilian life.

Veterans Crisis Line responders provide support when these and other issues—such as chronic pain, anxiety, depression, sleeplessness, anger, and even homelessness—reach a crisis point. Some of the responders are Veterans themselves and understand what Veterans and their families and friends have been through.

Since its launch in 2007, the Veterans Crisis Line has answered more than 6.2 million calls and initiated the dispatch of emergency services to callers in crisis more than 233,000 times.

The Veterans Crisis Line anonymous online chat service, added in 2009, has engaged in more than 739,000 chats. In November 2011, the Veterans Crisis Line introduced a text-messaging service to provide another way for Veterans to connect with confidential, round-the-clock support and since then has responded to more than 253,000 texts.

In 2011, the National Veterans Suicide Prevention Hotline was renamed the Veterans Crisis Line to encourage Veterans and their families and friends, who may be the first to realize a Veteran is in emotional distress, to reach out for support when issues reach a crisis point, even if it is not a suicidal crisis.

As of July 16, 2022, Veterans and their loved ones in the U.S. can Dial 988 then Press 1 to reach the Veterans Crisis Line. VA is working to make sure that all Veterans and their loved ones are aware of the Veterans Crisis Line.

To reach as many Veterans as possible, VA is coordinating with communities and partner groups nationwide, including community-based organizations, Veterans Service Organizations, and local health care providers, to let Veterans and their loved ones know that support is available whenever, if ever, they need it.

Whether you’re a Veteran or a friend or family member concerned about one, confidential assistance is only a call, click, or text away. For more information about the Veterans Crisis Line, visit VeteransCrisisLine.net. For more information about VA’s mental health resources, visit www.mentalhealth.va.gov.