LAST CALL: SUBMIT SSG FOX SPGP APPLICATIONS - Help VA Save Lives – Suicide Prevention Grants Up to $750K

PRESS RELEASE

June 11, 2026

Asheville, NC - The deadline to apply for VA’s SSG Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program is June 12, 2026, at 4:59 p.m. ET.

This opportunity provides up to $112 million in total funding, with awards of up to $750,000 for organizations serving Veterans, service members, and their families.

Funding supports non-clinical, peer-led, and innovative suicide prevention services, with anticipated award notifications by Sept. 30, 2026, and a grant period covering Federal Fiscal Year 2027. If you support Veterans in your community, now is the time to apply.

Apply and access technical assistance:

NOFO and application: https://grants.gov/search-results-detail/361498

Program info & TA: https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/ssgfox-grants/

#Veterans #SuicidePrevention #SSGFoxSPGP #VAGrants

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