VA awards $153,135 in grants for adaptive sports programs in North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE

October 7, 2026

Asheville, NC - The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded $153,135 in grants to NC community-based organizations in NC that provide adaptive sports programs.

This funding is part of $16 million in grants awarded to 91 organizations nationwide to advance adapted sports programs for Veterans and active-duty service members.

Adaptive sports programs give Veterans opportunities to build independence, well-being, and quality of life through a variety of competitive and recreational activities. These activities, such as archery, skiing, cycling, wheelchair softball, hunting, fishing, and many others, enable Veterans to rehabilitate through recreation and encourage an active and healthy lifestyle.

View the complete list of grant awardees.

“These grants open more opportunities for North Carolina Veterans to participate in adaptive sports programs that make a meaningful difference in their lives,” said Interim Executive Director Joanna Weber. “Through recreation and competition, Veterans with disabilities can build on their strength, increase confidence, and connect with others.”

Since the establishment of the Adaptive Sports Grant Program, VA has awarded over $150 million to expand access to adaptive sports nationwide.