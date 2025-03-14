VA Secretary to Visit the Asheville VA Medical Center

PRESS RELEASE

March 14, 2025

Asheville , NC — VA Secretary to Visit Asheville VA Medial Center

Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins will visit the Asheville VA Medical Center. There, he will meet with Veterans and staff that were severely impacted by Hurricane Helene. He will meet with leadership and recognize staff members for their outstanding contributions. Secretary Collins will also meet with Buncombe County and the City of Asheville Emergency Services to discuss ways VA can support ongoing hurricane recovery efforts.

SCHEDULE

What: Remarks and Media Availability

When: Tuesday, March 18 at 11:40 a.m.

* Media pre-set no later than 11:15 a.m.

Where: Asheville VA Medical Center

1100 Tunnel Road

Asheville, N.C. 28815

RSVP: Media should RSVP to Scott Pittillo, scott.pittillo@va.gov 828-230-7948

Contact: Byron James, VA Office of Public & Intergovernmental Affairs

(202) 579-0670; byron.james@va.gov

# # #