Western North Carolina VA Health Care System fills three key positions

October 18, 2021

Asheville , NC — The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System has recently filled three key positions. The positions include: Facility Management Service Chief; Quality Management Service Chief; and Privacy Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Officer.

“We are very pleased to announce that Ms. Nadia Elkaissi has been selected as the Chief of FMS,” Said George Drexel, WNC VA Health Care System Associate Director.

Elkaissi graduated from Case Western Reserve University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Engineering. She worked one year in the private sector engineering and designing cochlear implants before joining the VA Healthcare System in Pittsburgh as a Biomedical Engineer.

After serving more than three years there, she joined the Charles George VA Medical Center in December of 2018 as the Supervisory Biomedical Engineer.

Throughout her role here in Asheville, she has directed the Healthcare Technology Management Department by managing and implementing everything from network devices to constructions projects, including providing technical responses to incidents in the hospital.

“She has successfully served as the Interim Chief of FMS since July of this year,” Drexel said. “We’re excited and confident in the experience and knowledge Ms. Elkaissi brings with her to this new role.”

Kim Pierce, MSN, RN was selected as the chief of Quality Management Service for the Health Care System.

Pierce has been a registered nurse for 27 years and is a graduate of Western North Carolina Nursing School. She earned her MSN is Nursing Administration from Gardner Webb University.

She came to Charles George VA Medical Center as a PACU nurse before moving in her role as the facility’s Risk Manager in 2013. Prior to joining CGVAMC, she held nursing positions that included Medical/Surgical ICU, Neuro/Trauma ICU and Perioperative Nursing.

Pierce also worked as a private sector Healthcare Risk Manager.

“Kim has a passion to teach and inspire new nurses to be their best as they work to provide the highest quality of care to our Veterans,” Stephanie Young, Executive Director, said. “We congratulate Ms. Pierce as she embarks on this new journey. Her experiences, abilities, and commitment to our mission will be instrumental in our future success.”

Renita Chastain has completed a two-year Veterans Health Administration Privacy/Freedom of Information Act Officer Technical Career Field (TCF) Program, and she has assumed the duties as a second facility Privacy/Freedom of Information Act Officer for the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System. It’s a role she shares with James Snelgrove.

“During the past two years Ms. Chastain has received extensive training in federal privacy laws, the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), and all Privacy related duties to prepare her for her role as a VHA Privacy/FOIA Officer,” Young said.

She began her career with the Veterans Health Administration in 2009 and previously served as a Program Support Assistant for Facility Revenue with the Mid-Atlantic Consolidated Patient Account Center (MACPAC).

“Ms. Chastain is dedicated to our Veterans and staff and building a culture of Privacy awareness,” said Young. “Congratulations Renita.”