Western North Carolina VA Health Care System Seeks Public Input on Proposed Fisher House Construction at Charles George VA Medical Center

PRESS RELEASE

May 28, 2025

Asheville , NC — Community members, historians, and other interested parties are encouraged to share relevant information or submit comments by contacting VA Historic Preservation Office at historicpreservation@va.gov. The comment period will remain open until June 28, 2025, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System (WNCVAHCS) is inviting public input as part of its consultation process under the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, as amended. The WNCVAHCS is proposing the construction of a new Fisher House at the Charles George VA Medical Center, located at the intersection of Riceville Road and Tunnel Road in Asheville, North Carolina.

Fisher Houses provide a vital service to Veterans and their families, offering free, temporary lodging while a loved one is receiving care at a VA hospital. The planned two-story facility will be constructed by the Fisher House Foundation, a renowned non-profit organization, and will be donated to the VA upon completion.

The proposed site for the Fisher House is situated outside the boundaries of the Oteen Veterans Administration Hospital Historic District: 1100 Tunnel Rd, Asheville, NC 28805. The WNCVAHCS is seeking information from the public regarding any historic properties or archaeological sites in the vicinity of the proposed project. Additionally, the WNCVAHCS welcomes comments on the potential effects of the construction project.

About Fisher House Foundation:

Fisher House Foundation is best known for the network of comfort homes built on the grounds of major military and VA medical centers. The Fisher Houses are 5,000 to 16,800 square-foot homes, donated to the military and Department of Veterans Affairs, where families can stay while a loved one is receiving treatment.

About Western North Carolina VA Health Care System:

The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System provides the full spectrum of services to 49,000 Veterans residing in a 23-county area of Western North Carolina.

Media Contacts:

Public Affairs Office

Western North Carolina VA Health Care System

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Email: vhaashpubaff@va.gov

Disclaimer: Reference herein to any specific commercial products, process, or service by trade name, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise, does not necessarily constitute or imply its endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the United States Government.