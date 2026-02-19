Western North Carolina VA Health Care System upgrades health care infrastructure

PRESS RELEASE

February 19, 2026

Asheville, NC - The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System today announced it has begun infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.

These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve the Department of Veterans Affairs health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System’s improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 are:

Renovate Building 15’s 2nd floor at the Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville.

Renovate the Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program’s shower at the Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville.

Facility overhaul to upgrade and modernize infrastructure at the Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville.

“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System to achieve that goal,” said Steph Young, Executive Director. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that.”

