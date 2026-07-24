WNCVAHCS Infrastructure Improvement Continues

PRESS RELEASE

July 24, 2026

Hendersonville, NC - The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System has received new funding for facility maintenance and improvement projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, building on funds awarded earlier this year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending this fiscal year to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities through the Veterans Health Administration's Non-recurring Maintenance program.

What the funding will support:

$24.1 million for Recapitalization Phase I, which will replace aging heating, cooling, and air-handling equipment across several buildings on campus — including new, correctly sized chillers and air conditioning units that will improve reliability and energy efficiency.

for Recapitalization Phase I, which will replace aging heating, cooling, and air-handling equipment across several buildings on campus — including new, correctly sized chillers and air conditioning units that will improve reliability and energy efficiency. $53.7 million for Recapitalization Phase II, a wide-ranging effort to repair and modernize the exteriors of numerous campus buildings. This includes new roofs, replacement windows and doors, masonry and brick repairs, updated safety railings, exterior painting and cleaning, and accessibility improvements — work designed to protect the buildings for decades to come while keeping them safe for veterans, staff, and visitors.

for Recapitalization Phase II, a wide-ranging effort to repair and modernize the exteriors of numerous campus buildings. This includes new roofs, replacement windows and doors, masonry and brick repairs, updated safety railings, exterior painting and cleaning, and accessibility improvements — work designed to protect the buildings for decades to come while keeping them safe for veterans, staff, and visitors. A third phase, still in development , is expected to bring an additional $110 million in investment. It will include a facility-wide backup power system and a new central chiller plant, ensuring the hospital can keep running during power outages or emergencies.

, is expected to bring an additional $110 million in investment. It will include a facility-wide backup power system and a new central chiller plant, ensuring the hospital can keep running during power outages or emergencies. Separately, funding for the Electronic Health Records modernization program is expected to be finalized by the end of September 2026.

"This is a significant step forward for our facility. From upgraded heating and cooling systems to major roof and building repairs, this funding ensures we're building a stronger foundation for the future of Veteran care in Western North Carolina,” said Craig Holbert Associate Director at the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System.

Nationwide investment

Of the $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated $2.2 billion so far, including:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure in medical facilities nationwide

$229 million to prepare facilities for future electronic health record upgrades

$11 million for major building systems like elevators, electrical work, and boiler plants

Part of a broader commitment to Veterans

This investment reflects the Trump Administration's ongoing efforts to strengthen VA health care. Since January 20, 2025, VA has:

Enrolled more than 180,000 new veterans in VA health care in 2026

Opened 38 new VA health care facilities nationwide

Reduced the veterans benefits claims backlog by 72% — after it grew 24% under the previous administration — falling below 100,000 claims in February for the first time since 2020

Offered veterans more than 2.8 million appointments outside normal hours, including early mornings, evenings, and weekends

Permanently housed 51,936 homeless veterans in FY 2025, the highest number in seven years

For more information contact the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System Public Affairs Office at: vhaashpublicaffairs@va.gov

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