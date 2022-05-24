Annual Pride Car Parade and Health & Employment Education Fair
Pride Counts at VA Join us for our annual Pride Car Parade and Health & Employment Education Fair
Learn more about health, support, and employment services to you from the following organizations:
- Suicide Prevention
- Homelessness
- PrEP/Infectious Disease
- Women’s Health Services
- Endocrinology
- Psychosocial Rehabilitation & Recovery Center
- Military Sexual Trauma/Peer Support/Behavioral Health
- Human Resources
- VA Vocational Rehabilitation
- Star/Substance Treatment And Recovery
- Health Benefits
- TelePRIDE
- Prosthetics
- Gender-Affirming Speech Therapy
- LGBTQ+ Program
- Vet Center
- NC Works
- Fayetteville Technical Community College
Get ready for the Pride Car Parade
- Decorate your car at home, or even more fun, bring your decorations to
the VA PRIDE staging area.
- Come early and decorate your vehicle, while meeting others who are decking
out their rides.
- Drive your vehicle on the designated parade route on the VA Grounds at around noon.
- Ideas include flags, posters, ribbons. Be as creative as you like or just drive
in the parade for the fun of it.
- There will be a decorating station in case you forget something.
Event 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Open for decorating at 10:00 a.m.
Car Parade begins at Noon