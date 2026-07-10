New Patients - VA Health Care Orientation Handbook

Thank You and Welcome

Welcome to the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System.

Over the course of more than thirty years, I have watched the VA evolve in ways that would have been difficult to imagine when I started. We have built new clinics, added services, and changed how we deliver care in fundamental ways. What has not changed is the reason we come to work: you.

Our mission is simple but deeply meaningful: to serve America’s Veterans with exceptional, compassionate health care that strengthens well-being and supports every stage of your journey. You deserve care that recognizes who you are, what you’ve experienced, and what matters most to you. That is the standard we hold ourselves to every day.

What you'll find in these pages is a plain-language guide to how care works at WNC VA—how to schedule appointments, who to call when something goes wrong, what programs are available, and how to get the most out of the care you've earned. We've tried to answer the questions people actually ask, not the ones that are easy to answer. This handbook exists because Veterans told us, more than once, that starting care here was confusing. We listened.

As you get started, I ask you to keep a few things in mind:

If something isn't working, tell us. Not just for your sake—though that matters most—but because your experience shapes what we fix next. The questions Veterans ask us, the problems they bring us, and the gaps they point out have driven nearly every meaningful improvement we've made.

Bring whoever supports you. Family members and caregivers are partners in your care here, not bystanders. Include them where it helps.

Ask questions, even ones that feel basic. There are no shortcuts to understanding your own health, and our staff would rather explain something twice than have you leave uncertain.

This is your health care system. The job of everyone here is to make sure it works for you.

Thank you for your service.

Sincerely,

Stephanie Young

Executive Director Western North Carolina VA Health Care System

Western North Carolina VA Health Care System

Western North Carolina Health Care System Locations

Main locations

Charles George Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

1100 Tunnel Road

Asheville, NC 28805-2087

Main phone: 828-298-7911

VA health connect: 855-679-0074

Mental health care: 828-299-2519



Health Clinic Locations

Franklin VA Clinic

647 Wayah Street

Franklin, NC 28734-3390

Main phone: 828-369-1781

VA health connect: 855-679-0074

Mental health care: 828-369-1781



Hickory VA Clinic

2440 Century Place Southeast

Hickory, NC 28602-4031

Main phone: 828-431-5600

VA health connect: 855-679-0074

Mental health care: 828-431-5600 ext. 43540



Master Sergeant Jerry K. Crump VA Clinic

2270 College Avenue, St 145

Forest City, NC 28043-2459

Main phone: 828-202-2735

VA health connect: 855-679-0074

Mental health care: 828-202-27350 ext. 26050

Charles George Medical Center Campus Map

To load the interactive map you can Ctrl+Click on image or visit

https://v2.interactive.medmaps.com/site/asheville



Veterans Crisis Line

What is the Veterans Crisis Line?

The Veterans Crisis Line offers confidential crisis support for Veterans and their loved ones. If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, you can reach caring, trained responders 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

When you call the Veterans Crisis Line, here is what you can expect:

A qualified responder will answer your call, ready to listen and help.

The responder will ask a few questions, such as whether you or the Veteran you’re concerned about may be in immediate danger or at risk for suicide.

The conversation is free and confidential, and you decide how much information to share.

Support doesn’t end with your conversation. Our responders can connect you with the resources you need.

You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect.

You’re not alone, the Veterans Crisis Line is here for you. You may access the Veterans Crisis Line in the following ways:

Dial 988 then Press 1

Chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat

Text 838255

For More Information

Veterans Health Administration Mission, Vision, and Core Values

VHA’s Mission

VHA’s mission is to honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being.

VHA’s Vision

VHA will lead the future in delivering unparalleled health and well-being to our nation’s Veterans, and to the nation.

VA’s Core Values (I CARE)

These Core Values are the basic elements of how we go about our work—they define “who we are”—and form the underlying principles we use every day in our service to Veterans:

Integrity

Commitment

Advocacy

Respect

Excellence

For More Information

To learn more about VHA, its mission, and its values, visit https://www.va.gov/health/aboutvha.asp.

Department of Veterans Affairs

What are the three main agencies that make up VA?

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is made up of three agencies. All provide services and benefits to Veterans, their families, survivors, and caregivers. The agencies are:

The Veterans Health Administration (VHA).

The Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA).

The National Cemetery Administration (NCA).

Veterans Health Administration (VHA)

VHA provides health care services at VHA facilities. It also coordinates the community care network for Veterans to receive health care outside of VHA facilities. There are over 1,300 health care facilities. It is the largest integrated health care system in the country. VHA offers primary care, women-specific care, and specialty care services. VHA has a special focus on mental health care.

Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA)

VBA provides Veterans with financial assistance and other support. VBA programs focus on topics like compensation, pension, and insurance. It also supports education benefits, home loans, and employment services. VBA determines what services Veterans, and their beneficiaries, may be eligible to receive at low or no cost. It also determines disability ratings.

National Cemetery Administration (NCA)

NCA supports burials and memorials for Veterans. It provides grave sites, headstones, U.S. flags, and other military funeral honors. NCA creates and maintains Veteran cemeteries across 47 states.

For More Information

Rights and Responsibilities of VA Patients and Residents of Community Living Centers

What are my rights and responsibilities with VA care?

The Veterans Health Administration (VHA) is pleased you have selected us to provide your health care. We will provide you with personalized, patient-driven, compassionate, and state-of-the-art care. Our goal is to make your experience as positive and pleasant as we can. As part of our service to you, to other Veterans, and to the Nation, we are committed to improving health care quality. We also train future health care professionals, conduct research, and support our country in times of national emergency. In all of these activities, our employees will respect and support your rights as a patient or resident of a community living center (CLC). Your basic rights and responsibilities are outlined in this document. You will receive this information in your preferred language. Please talk with the VA treatment team members who are providing your care or to a patient advocate if you have any questions or would like more information about your rights and responsibilities.

1. Nondiscrimination and Respect

You will be treated with dignity, compassion, and respect as an individual. Consistent with Federal law, VA policy, and accreditation standards of The Joint Commission, you will not be subject to discrimination for any reason.

You will receive care in a safe environment free from excess noise and with sufficient light to ensure comfort and safety.

You have a right to have access to the outdoors.

We will seek to honor your cultural and personal values, beliefs, and preferences. We ask that you identify any cultural, religious, or spiritual beliefs or practices that influence your care.

You or someone you choose has the right to keep and spend your money. You have the right to receive an accounting of any funds that VA is holding for you.

We will respect your personal freedoms in the care and treatment we provide you. This includes trying to accommodate your normal sleep and wake cycles, food likes and dislikes, and other personal preferences.

In the CLC, you have the right to be free from chemical and physical restraints. In the inpatient acute care setting, and only in rare cases, the use of chemical and physical restraints may be used if all other efforts to keep you or others free from harm have not worked.

In the CLC, you may keep personal items and are expected to wear your own clothes. As an inpatient, you may wear your own clothes depending on your medical condition.

You have the right to keep and use personal items as long as they are safe and legal.

You have the right to social interaction and regular exercise. You will have the opportunity for religious worship and spiritual support. You may decide whether to participate in these activities. You may decide whether or not to perform tasks in or for the Medical Center or in the CLC.

You have the right to communicate freely and privately. You will have access to public telephones and VA will assist you in sending and receiving mail. You may participate in civic rights, such as voting and free speech.

When a loved one is involved in support and care of a VA patient or CLC resident, VA considers a patient or CLC resident’s family to include anyone related to the patient or CLC resident in any way (for example, biologically or legally) and anyone whom the patient or CLC resident considers to be family. If you are an inpatient, any persons you choose can be with you to support you during your stay. Medical staff may restrict visitors for inpatients if medical or safety concerns require it. You will be told promptly about any visitor restriction and the reason for it.

In order to provide a safe treatment environment for all patients or CLC residents and staff, you and your visitors are expected to avoid unsafe acts that place others at risk for accidents or injuries. Please immediately report any condition you believe to be unsafe.

2. Health Information and Privacy

Your privacy will be protected.

You will be given information about the health benefits you can receive. The information will be provided in a way you can understand.

You will receive information about the costs of your care (for example, co-payments), if any, before you are treated. You are responsible for paying your portion of any costs associated with your care.

Your health record will be kept confidential. Information about you will not be released without your authorization unless permitted by law (an example of this is State public health reporting). You have the right to have access to or request a copy of your own health records.

Please respect the privacy of other patients and CLC residents and do not reveal their health information that you may overhear or otherwise become aware of.

3. Partnering in Care

You have a right to express your preferences concerning future medical care in an advance directive, including designating a health care agent to make health care decisions on your behalf when you can no longer do so.

You, and any person(s) you choose, will be involved in all decisions about your care. You will be given information you can understand about the benefits and risks of treatment in your preferred language. You will be given other options. You can agree to or refuse any treatment. You will be told what is likely to happen to you if you refuse a treatment.

Refusing a treatment will not affect your rights to future care but you take responsibility for the impact this decision may have on your health.

Tell your provider about your current condition, medicines (including over-the-counter and herbals), and medical history. Also, share any other information that affects your health. You should ask questions when you do not understand something about your care. This will help us provide you the best care possible.

You will be given, in writing, the name and title of the provider in charge of your care. You have the right to be involved in choosing your provider. You also have the right to know the names and titles of those who provide you care. This includes students and other trainees. Providers will properly introduce themselves when they take part in your care.

You will be educated about your role and responsibilities as a patient or CLC resident. This includes your participation in decision making and care at the end of life.

If you believe you cannot follow the treatment plan, you have a responsibility to tell your provider or treatment team.

You will be informed of all outcomes of your care, including any possible injuries associated with your care. You will be informed about how to request compensation and other remedies for any serious injuries.

You have the right to have your pain assessed and to receive treatment to manage your pain. You and your treatment team will develop a pain management plan together. You are expected to help the treatment team by telling them if you have pain and if the treatment is working.

As an inpatient or CLC resident, you will be provided any transportation necessary for your treatment plan.

You have the right to choose whether or not you will participate in any research project. Any research will be clearly identified. Potential risks of the research will be identified and there will be no pressure on you to participate.

You will be included in resolving any ethical issues about your care. If you have ethical issues or concerns, you may speak with the Medical Center’s Ethics Consultation Service for help.

4. Concerns or Complaints

You are encouraged and expected to seek help from your treatment team or a patient advocate if you have problems or complaints. Any privacy complaints will be addressed by the facility Privacy Officer. You will be given understandable information about the complaint process in your preferred language. You may complain verbally or in writing, without fear of retaliation.

Your complaint, once received, will be provided to the identified department for review by a health care professional who may contact you to better understand your concern or ask clarifying questions. After the concern is understood, someone from the identified department will contact you to provide the final resolution.

If you believe you or your family member has been neglected, abused or exploited by VA staff, please report this promptly to the treatment team or patient advocate. You will receive help immediately.

If you believe the organization has failed to address your concerns about health care quality and safety or suspected criminal activities, fraud, waste, abuse, or mismanagement, you may contact the VA Office of the Inspector General at 1- . For more information, visit va.gov/oig/hotline/.

. For more information, visit va.gov/oig/hotline/. If you believe the organization has failed to address or satisfy your concerns about health care quality and safety, you may contact The Joint Commission’s Office of Quality Monitoring at 1- . This does not apply to CLC Residents.

5. Additional Rights and Responsibilities of Community Living Center Residents

Because the CLC serves as your home for short or long-stay services, you have the following additional rights and responsibilities as a CLC resident:

Staff will knock on your bedroom door prior to entry.

You have the right to receive care from the same staff member every day to the extent that consistent assignment is possible.

You may have visitors at any time of the day or night provided visitors are respectful of you, your need for privacy and the privacy of others. You may refuse visitors at any time.

You have a right to consensual sexual activity and you have a right to privacy during those visits.

Your care will be delivered in a setting that resembles home. You will be invited to have your meals in a designated dining area and will have access to those activities that contribute to meaningful use of time.

In preparation for being discharged to your own home, you and or your caregiver may be invited to participate in activities that prepare you to go home such as self-administration of medications and treatments.

You and your caregivers have a right to attend treatment planning meetings and participate in household or resident council.



VA Health Care New Enrollee Checklist

What should I know now that I’ve enrolled in VA health care?

Welcome to VA health care! We want to make it easy for you to get started. Use this checklist to make sure you have all the information you need:

Learn the names of your Primary Care PACT Team members.

Register for the My Health e Vet on VA.gov health portal at https://www.va.gov/health-care/manage-health/.

Vet on VA.gov health portal at https://www.va.gov/health-care/manage-health/. Learn how to use the “secure message” function through My Health e Vet.

Vet. Learn how to contact your Primary Care PACT Team.

Learn how to make, change, or cancel appointments.

Learn how to fill or renew your VA prescriptions.

Take an active role in your health care as a partner with your provider.

After your appointment, ask: When your next appointment will be. If you need any lab work done before your next appointment. What you need to do to prepare for your next appointment. If you need to pick up any prescriptions. Whether your contact information is correct.







VA Resource Navigator

What is the VA Resource Navigator?

The VA Resource Navigator is a simple tool that helps you access and understand VA benefits. The Navigator is a short “go-to guide” to finding trusted websites and phone numbers for key VA services and benefits.

What is included in the VA Resource Navigator?

The Navigator includes popular and frequently sought-after VA information. It provides weblinks, phone numbers, and QR codes to VA benefits resources.

Topics include:

VA Locations​

Records​

Health Care​

Disability and Benefits​

Education and Training​

Housing Assistance​

Careers and Employment​

Family member, caregiver, and survivor benefits​

Pension​

VA Mobile apps

Burials and Memorials

For More Information

To view and share the VA Resource Navigator with others, visit https://www.prevention.va.gov/PCL/PCL-VA-Navigator.asp.

Eligibility and Benefits

How can I learn more about VA benefits?

VA is committed to helping Veterans be well-informed about VA health care benefits and services. To that end, we offer several informative materials to ensure that you remain up to date. We encourage you to refer to the following publications when you have questions about your eligibility for specific health care benefits. Help is also available:

At your local VA health care facility’s Enrollment Office. They can be reached by calling .

. Online at www.va.gov/healthbenefits and https://www.va.gov/health-care/manage-health/.

By calling toll-free 1-877-222-VETS (8387) Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET.

Veterans Health Benefits Handbook

When you enroll in the VA health care system, you will receive a personalized Veterans Health Benefits Handbook (VHBH). Your handbook will be tailored specifically to you, with a current, accurate description of your VA health care benefits and services. Safeguard it as you would any other sensitive personal document.

The VHBH includes:

Eligibility and health care benefits information.

Contact information for your local facility.

Information regarding copayment responsibilities.

Instructions on how to schedule appointments.

Guidelines for communicating treatment needs.

Patient rights information.

Guidance on how to obtain copies of medical records.

Enrolled Veterans will receive a personalized handbook via U.S. mail. For that reason, make sure that your current address is on file with VA.

You may call VA toll-free at 1-877-222-VETS (8387) to update your address or to request a new handbook.

Health Care Benefits Overview

The Health Care Benefits Overview provides the information you need to understand VA’s health care system. It includes answers to frequently asked questions about eligibility and benefits. The publication is available at VA medical centers and can also be downloaded at www.va.gov/healthbenefits/resources/epublications.asp.





VA Health Care Copay and Billing

What do I need to know about copayment and billing for VA health care?

A copayment (“copay”) is a fee that you may have to pay for VA health care or medications. You may not have to pay copays (you’re “exempt”) depending on your service-connected disability rating, income level, priority group, or special eligibility factors. There are some services that don’t require a copay, for any Veteran, no matter what your disability rating is or what priority group you are in.

VA Health Care Copay Rates

You can find current year copay rates at www.va.gov/health-care/copay-rates. Whether or not you’ll need to pay copays–and how much you’ll pay–depends on your priority group. Your priority group is assigned when you enroll in VA health care. There are 8 priority groups. Your assignment is based on:

Your military service history, and

Your disability rating, and

Your income level, and

Whether or not you qualify for Medicaid, and

Other benefits you may be receiving (like VA pension benefits).

Health Insurance at VA

If you are covered by commercial health insurance and the medical care you are provided at a VA Medical Center is not for a service-related condition, VA can bill your insurance.

The payment received from your health insurance will be used to offset any first party copay liability you may have. Also, the funds collected go directly back to the VA Medical Centers to support care and programs for all veterans. Please present your health insurance cards at check-in for your medical appointments.

How to Review and Pay Your VA Copay Bill

To learn more about how to make a payment, request help, or dispute your charges, visit www.va.gov/health-care/pay-copay-bill. You can also pay your bill by phone by calling .





Disability Compensation Benefits

What is VA disability compensation?

Disability compensation is a tax-free benefit paid to a Veteran for disabilities caused or made worse by injuries or diseases that happened while on active duty, active duty for training, or inactive duty training. Disability compensation is also paid to certain Veterans disabled from VA health care or vocational rehabilitation.

Who is eligible?

You may be eligible for disability compensation if you have a chronic medical condition related to your service and were discharged under other than dishonorable conditions.

How much does VA pay?

The amount of basic benefit paid ranges from $175.51 to $3,974.15 per month (but may change annually as determined by Congress).

Your amount depends on how disabled you are. You may be paid additional amounts in certain instances, if:

You have very severe disabilities or loss of limb(s).

You have a spouse, child(ren), or dependent parent(s).

You have a seriously disabled spouse.

How can I apply?

Visit www.va.gov/disability/how-to-file-claim for details on how to apply for VA disability compensation. You can apply in several different ways:

Apply online:

To apply online, visit https://www.va.gov/disability/file-disability-claim-form-21-526ez/introduction to fill out and electronically submit VA form 21-526EZ, Application for Disability Compensation and Related Compensation Benefits.

Apply with the help of a trained professional:

You can work with an accredited attorney, claims agent, or Veterans Service Organization (VSO) representative to get help filing a claim for disability compensation. Visit https://www.va.gov/get-help-from-accredited-representative to learn more.

Use a paper form: In person, by mail, or by fax:

Fill out VA Form 21-526EZ, available at https://www.vba.va.gov/pubs/forms/VBA-21-526EZ-ARE.pdf. You can bring the form to a VA regional office near you or print the form, fill it out, and send it to this address:

Department of Veterans Affairs

Claims Intake Center

PO Box 4444

Janesville, WI 54547-4444

You can also fax your application to VA. If you’re in the U.S., fax your application to . If you’re outside the U.S., fax your application to .

What evidence should I submit with my claim?

If you have any of the following materials, please submit them with your application:

Discharge or separation papers (DD Form 214 or equivalent)

Service Treatment records

Dependency records (marriage & children's birth certificates)

Medical evidence (doctor & hospital reports)

Lay statements (for example, “buddy statements” from fellow service members; statements from family and friends who have information about your condition or injury; diaries or letters related to your service)

More information on evidence needed for your disability claim can be found at https://www.va.gov/disability/how-to-file-claim/evidence-needed/. VA will also gather evidence needed to support the claim on your behalf.

Submitting evidence already in your possession may enable VA to process your claim more quickly.

What are some related benefits I may be entitled to?

Depending on your level of disability, you may be entitled to benefits such as:

Priority medical care.

Veteran readiness and employment.

Clothing allowance.

Grants for specially adapted housing.

Automobile grant and adaptive equipment.

Service-disabled Veterans insurance.

Federal employment preference.

State/local Veterans benefits.

Military exchange and commissary privileges.

For more information and additional forms for related benefits, visit https://www.va.gov/disability/how-to-file-claim/additional-forms/.





The PACT Act

What is the PACT Act?

The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 is a law that expanded VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. This law helps VA provide generations of Veterans—and their survivors—with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve.

Toxic Exposure Screening

As required by the PACT Act, all Veterans enrolled in VA health care can receive a toxic exposure screening at VA medical centers and clinics nationwide, including by phone or during virtual appointments. During your screening, a member of your care team will have a conversation with you and ask if you believe you experienced toxic exposures during your military service. If you answer yes, they may connect you to additional support and resources.

You can ask about the toxic exposure screening at your next VA health care appointment. If you don’t have an upcoming appointment or want to be screened sooner, contact your local VA facility and request a screening.

Filing for VA Disability Benefits

To get a VA disability rating, your disability must connect to your military service. For many health conditions, you need to prove that your service caused your condition. But for some conditions, we automatically assume (or “presume”) that your service caused your condition. We call these “presumptive conditions.” If you have a presumptive condition, you don’t need to prove that your service caused the condition. You only need to meet the service requirements for the presumption.

The PACT Act added more than 20 presumptive disease categories related to toxic exposures. To see a full list of presumptive disease categories added by the PACT Act, please visit VA.gov/PACT and consider filing a claim at https://www.va.gov/disability/file-disability-claim-form-21-526ez/introduction.

For More Information

To find more PACT Act resources—including fact sheets translated into 13 languages—visit https://news.va.gov/109115/spread-word-pact-act-health-care-eligibility/.





VA Health Care Services

What health care services are available through VA?

VA health care facilities provide many kinds of treatment services. We are proud to provide highly qualified health care professionals dedicated to your health care needs. Our goal is to provide enrolled Veterans with the care they need at the right time, at the right place, from the right provider. This may be on-site during inpatient hospitalization, at one of the primary or specialty care clinics, at a community-based outpatient clinic (CBOC), in a community living center, or in a residential care facility. Sometimes, you may need to travel to another VA facility or receive care from a local community care provider, paid for by VA. Telehealth or VA Video Connect may be an option for some appointments. If any of these are necessary for you, your VA provider will work with you to obtain these services.

For specialty care services, your PACT (primary care) provider will conduct a medical review and determine if you need to see a specialist. If a specialty care appointment is needed, your provider will submit a consult request so you can get the appointment scheduled. There are some specialties that you may be able to self-refer to.

Below is a list of some of the inpatient and outpatient services provided by VA, which may vary based on your local VA health care system.

Inpatient Care Services

Inpatient care provided by VA may include (but are not limited to) these services:

Acute care inpatient units Medical Surgical Mental Health

Dialysis acute treatment

Intensive care units Medical Surgical Psychiatric Cardiac specialty

Transplant care units

Community Living Centers (CLC)

Residential mental health rehabilitation units (sometimes called domiciliary care)

Spinal Cord Injury units (SCI)

Polytrauma rehabilitation centers & network sites

Outpatient Services

VA also provides numerous outpatient services to help diagnose and/or treat Veterans’ medical conditions, usually as a consultation from a primary care provider. These providers specialize in a particular area of care and have extensive training and education.

VA outpatient services include:

Audiology (hearing)

Bariatric (weight-loss surgery)

Blind rehabilitation

Cardiology - Vascular (heart and blood circulation)

Chiropractic care

Dental

Dermatology

Diabetes and endocrinology

Diagnostic laboratory (tests)

ENT (ear, nose, and throat surgery)

Eye care (optometry and ophthalmology)

Gastroenterology (GI)

Geriatric care

Gynecology surgery (women’s reproductive system surgery)

Infectious disease

Mental health

Nephrology (kidneys)

Neurology (nerves)

Neurosurgery (brain, spinal cord, and nerve surgery)

Nuclear medicine (imaging)

Nutrition services

Occupational Therapy (OT)

Orthotic and prosthetic services (artificial limbs, orthotic devices)

Oncology (cancer)

Pacemaker (heart)

Pain management

Pharmacy (medication)

Physical Therapy (PT)

Plastic surgery

Podiatry (feet)

Primary care

Prosthetics and sensory aids

Pulmonary (lungs)

Radiation oncology (cancer care)

Radiology (x-rays and imaging)

Recreation Therapy (RT)

Respiratory therapy

Rheumatology (joints, autoimmune diseases)

Specialty gynecology services

Speech-Language Pathology (SLP)

Spinal Cord Injury (SCI)

Transplantation (heart, lungs, liver, etc.)

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and polytrauma

Urology (kidneys, bladder, male reproductive system)

Vascular surgery (blood vessels)

For More Information

Learn more about VA care and services at https://www.va.gov/health-care/about-va-health-benefits/.

Primary Care and Patient Aligned Care Teams (PACT)

Primary Care at VA

Primary Care (PC) gives eligible Veterans easy access to health care professionals to meet their needs. PC provides management of chronic medical conditions, acute care, disease prevention, coordination of care across a range of health services, and education and resources.

Team-Based Care

We take a team approach to health care with you at the center. This approach leads to better quality care, a better patient experience, and fewer hospital visits.

After you sign up for VA health care, you’re assigned to a health care team called a Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT). The assigned team is made up of you, those who support you (like family members and caregivers), and your health care team members.

Your care may be provided by members of our collaborative PACTs, which can include a Social Worker (SW), Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner (CPP), Registered Nurse (RN), or Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). These team members work closely with your Primary Care Provider (PCP) to ensure you receive timely, coordinated, and high‑quality care. Each member of the team communicates regularly with your PCP so your treatment plan remains consistent, comprehensive, and centered around your health needs.

VA offers many ways for Veterans to connect with their health care team.

In addition to in-office visits, we offer video visits using a secure internet connection, telephone visits, and secure messaging through MyHealtheVet.

Making the Most out of Your Visit

To ensure each VA health care appointment is successful, arrive on time and:

Bring a list of your medicines.

Bring a list of questions for your provider.

Let your team know if you had a recent non-VA medical appointment or emergency room visit, or if you were admitted to a hospital.

For More Information

Learn about VA Primary Care: https://www.patientcare.va.gov/primarycare/





Health Care for Women Veterans

What services does VA offer for women Veterans?

Women Veterans of all ages, races, backgrounds, and branches of service from across the country receive their healthcare at VA where teams work with you to create an individual plan based on your values, needs, and goals. You can receive care through telehealth and in-office appointments. Services include:

Primary and preventive care, such as breast cancer screenings (mammography, and for those who qualify, MRI), cervical cancer screenings (PAP and/or HPV tests), osteoporosis screening and treatment, and menopause support.

Reproductive health care services including those related to menstruation, contraception, pregnancy, lactation, and for those who qualify, infertility services including in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Mental health evaluation, counseling, and treatment for mental health concerns, including: Stress adjustment from deployment, relocation, and other transitions. Alcohol, drug, and/or other substance use disorders. Coping with illness, domestic violence, homelessness. Disordered eating. Parenting and caregiver concerns. Post-partum depression. Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Psychiatric conditions, such as anxiety, depression, mood disorders, bipolar disorder, or schizophrenia.

Treatment for mental and physical health conditions related to military sexual trauma (MST), even if you are not eligible for other VA care.

Complementary and integrated health practices like acupuncture and yoga.

The following VA staff are available to assist and support you at the VA:

Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) of medical professionals including Women’s Health Primary Care Providers trained in general primary care as well as women-specific care such as breast health and reproductive care. Your PACT can coordinate VA’s services to align with your personal health plans and goals.

of medical professionals including Women’s Health Primary Care Providers trained in general primary care as well as women-specific care such as breast health and reproductive care. Your PACT can coordinate VA’s services to align with your personal health plans and goals. Women’s Health Care Coordinators , who are specially trained to coordinate care specific to women Veterans.

, who are specially trained to coordinate care specific to women Veterans. Mental health professionals and counselors who have specific training and expertise in women Veterans’ mental health.

and counselors who have specific training and expertise in women Veterans’ mental health. Women Veterans Program Managers , who are present at every VA Medical Center nationwide. They advise and advocate for you and help coordinate the services you may need, from primary care to specialized care for chronic conditions or reproductive health.

, who are present at every VA Medical Center nationwide. They advise and advocate for you and help coordinate the services you may need, from primary care to specialized care for chronic conditions or reproductive health. Peer Support Specialists, who are Veteran employees trained to offer support groups and other resources.

For More Information

Women Veterans Call Center (WVCC) : The Women Veterans Call Center is your guide to VA. All calls are answered by women, many of whom are Veterans. They will answer questions about VA services and benefits and connect you with the Women Veterans Program Manager at your local VA. This service is free and you can call as many times as you need. Call or text 855-VA-WOMEN ) . Representatives are available Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET, and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET. You can also chat online and learn more by visiting www.womenshealth.va.gov.

: The Women Veterans Call Center is your guide to VA. All calls are answered by women, many of whom are Veterans. They will answer questions about VA services and benefits and connect you with the Women Veterans Program Manager at your local VA. This service is free and you can call as many times as you need. . Representatives are available Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET, and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET. You can also chat online and learn more by visiting www.womenshealth.va.gov. To learn more about services for women Veterans at VA, visit https://www.womenshealth.va.gov/WOMENSHEALTH/index.asp.

VA Women’s Health Reengagement Training (heaRT) program is another national, on-line resource: https://www.womenshealth.va.gov/WOMENSHEALTH/docs/VHA-WH-Handbook-heaRT.pdf

Geriatrics and Extended Care

What geriatric and extended care services does VA provide?

VA provides a variety of services and support to aging and disabled Veterans through a combination of VA and community providers. Our goal is to help ensure that Veterans can maintain independence and autonomy as they rise above the challenges of aging, disability, or serious illness. Programs and services include:

Age-Friendly Health Systems: VA has adopted the Age-Friendly Health Systems movement. It uses the 4Ms (What Matters, Medication, Mentation, and Mobility) to align care for each Veteran with unique goals and preferences based on what matters most to them.

VA has adopted the Age-Friendly Health Systems movement. It uses the 4Ms (What Matters, Medication, Mentation, and Mobility) to align care for each Veteran with unique goals and preferences based on what matters most to them. Geriatric Evaluation: The Geriatric Evaluation Program is designed to address Veterans’ complex medical and cognitive needs, including social determinants of health, together with their primary care providers.

The Geriatric Evaluation Program is designed to address Veterans’ complex medical and cognitive needs, including social determinants of health, together with their primary care providers. Home Based Primary Care Patient Aligned Care Team (HBPC PACT): A HBPC PACT provides comprehensive health care support to Veterans with serious medical, social, and behavioral conditions in their own homes.

A HBPC PACT provides comprehensive health care support to Veterans with serious medical, social, and behavioral conditions in their own homes. VA Medical Foster Home Program: A Medical Foster Home (MFH) is an alternative to a nursing home for Veterans who cannot live safely on their own. VA matches these Veterans with a trained caregiver/homeowner and provides VA support staff to coordinate training and care.

A Medical Foster Home (MFH) is an alternative to a nursing home for Veterans who cannot live safely on their own. VA matches these Veterans with a trained caregiver/homeowner and provides VA support staff to coordinate training and care. Veteran Directed Care (VDC) Program: This program provides support to Veterans with nursing-home-level care needs. VDC helps Veterans age safely and independently in their homes and communities. It also helps guide Veterans in managing a personalized monthly budget to purchase goods and services and hire employees to best meet their needs.

This program provides support to Veterans with nursing-home-level care needs. VDC helps Veterans age safely and independently in their homes and communities. It also helps guide Veterans in managing a personalized monthly budget to purchase goods and services and hire employees to best meet their needs. Personal Care Services (PCS): These programs provide supportive care, which includes activities of daily living (ADL) such as bathing, dressing, and eating, so that Veterans may remain at home for as long as possible. Community Adult Day Health Care (ADHC): Veterans can go to these community facilities for PCS as well as health maintenance, nutrition, exercise, social activities, peer support, and recreation.

These programs provide supportive care, which includes activities of daily living (ADL) such as bathing, dressing, and eating, so that Veterans may remain at home for as long as possible. Homemaker/Home Health Aide (H/HHA): Veterans can receive in-home support and assistance from these aides to meet their ADL and Instrumental Activities of Daily Living (IADL). These may include preparing meals, washing Veteran’s clothes and bed linens, and light housekeeping to maintain a safe and sanitary environment. Home Respite Care: This service is provided by community home health agencies to give caregivers temporary relief. Veterans can then receive personal care assistance in their caregiver’s absence.

Veterans can receive in-home support and assistance from these aides to meet their ADL and Instrumental Activities of Daily Living (IADL). These may include preparing meals, washing Veteran’s clothes and bed linens, and light housekeeping to maintain a safe and sanitary environment. Palliative/Hospice Care: These services are provided by specialized care teams at each VA facility. They focus on providing comfort care and support to Veterans with serious or life-limiting diseases.

These services are provided by specialized care teams at each VA facility. They focus on providing comfort care and support to Veterans with serious or life-limiting diseases. Skilled Home Health Care: These are short-term or long-term health care services performed in Veterans’ homes. Examples include wound care, therapy services, medication administration, and other services.

These are short-term or long-term health care services performed in Veterans’ homes. Examples include wound care, therapy services, medication administration, and other services. Community Living Centers (CLC): CLC are nursing homes operated and owned by VA. They assist Veterans who require short stays before going home, as well as those who require longer or permanent stays.

CLC are nursing homes operated and owned by VA. They assist Veterans who require short stays before going home, as well as those who require longer or permanent stays. State Veterans Homes (SVH): SVH are owned, operated, managed, and financed by individual states. There are three levels of care: nursing home care (NH); domiciliary care (DOM); and/or adult day health care (ADHC).

SVH are owned, operated, managed, and financed by individual states. There are three levels of care: nursing home care (NH); domiciliary care (DOM); and/or adult day health care (ADHC). Community Nursing Home (CNH): Veterans requiring 24-hour nursing services and meeting nursing home level of care by state standards have the choice to reside in one of 9,000 VA-contracted and Medicare or Medicaid-certified nursing homes across the country.

For More Information

To learn more about geriatric and extended care services at VA, visit http://www.va.gov/Geriatrics.





What are virtual care tools?

VA’s virtual care tools offer Veterans convenient access to care. These tools can help Veterans reduce trips to VA facilities, increase communication with their VA care teams, and more easily access their health information.

VA’s virtual care tools empower you to take charge of your health and be active in managing your care. My HealtheVet on VA.gov, VA Telehealth Services, and VA Mobile offer technologies to improve your health care experience.

What virtual care tools are available, and how can I access them?

A variety of virtual care tools are available.

The VA App Store houses a wide variety of mobile and web apps designed specifically for Veterans, all in one convenient place. VA apps, including the official VA: Health and Benefits app, help you take charge of your health, securely manage your care, and connect with your VA care team. Visit the VA App Store at mobile.va.gov/appstore.

VA Video Connect is VA’s secure videoconferencing app for video telehealth appointments. It is designed to help Veterans quickly and easily meet with VA providers through live video on any computer or mobile device with an internet connection. You can also invite guests, such as your family members and caregivers, to join the video appointment. Learn more about VA Video Connect at mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect.

With the VA Health Chat app, Veterans enrolled in VA health care can connect with a VA staff member in less than 10 minutes. Caring VA staff provide medical advice for non-life-threatening health concerns, schedule VA appointments, refill VA prescriptions, and more. VA Health Chat is not yet available at all locations. You can confirm that VA Health Chat is available to you at mobile.va.gov/app/va-health-chat. If your location isn’t listed, please check back monthly. VA is expanding this service rapidly.

My HealtheVet on VA.gov is VA’s online patient portal for Veterans, active-duty service members, and their dependents and caregivers. My HealtheVet on VA.gov is private and secure, and it features a variety of online resources and tools that offer you greater control over your health and wellness. To get started, visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/manage-health/ to sign in or create an account. For more information, you can also visit https://www.va.gov/resources/how-to-access-my-healthevet-on-vagov/.

What resources can help me with virtual care tools?

Virtual Health Resource Centers (VHRCs) offer support to Veterans, their family members and caregivers, and VA staff looking to take advantage of virtual care tools. At a VHRC, you can speak with experts to determine which virtual care options may be best for your health and lifestyle needs. These experts are also available to help you get started with VA apps and set up VA-loaned devices. Use this locator tool to find a VHRC near you: https://telehealth.va.gov/facility-locator. If there isn’t a location near you, please check back regularly. VA is expanding this service.

VA’s Digital Divide Consult can help Veterans who would benefit from video telehealth services but don’t have internet access or a video-capable device. Through the Digital Divide Consult, your VA provider can refer you to a VA social worker who determines your eligibility for programs to help you get the internet service or technology needed for VA telehealth. For more information about the Digital Divide Consult, talk with your VA provider.

For More Information

To learn more about virtual technologies available to Veterans, visit https://connectedcare.va.gov/.

To take charge of your health, securely manage your care, and connect with your VA care team download the VA Health and Benefits App at https://mobile.va.gov/app/va-health-and-benefits.

Get started with My HealtheVet on VA.gov at https://www.va.gov/health-care/manage-health/ and learn more at https://www.va.gov/resources/how-to-access-my-healthevet-on-vagov/.

VA Pharmacy Service

What does the VA Pharmacy do?

VA provides a generous pharmacy benefits program to Veterans who are eligible to receive VA care. The VA pharmacy can fill your prescriptions when they are ordered by VA providers and VA-authorized community providers. If you have prescriptions written by private healthcare providers, talk with your VA health care provider to determine if it can be filled by VA.

VA uses a Veterans Affairs National Formulary (VANF) listing of products (e.g., drugs and drug related supplies) that are available for prescription at all VA medical facilities. Review the VANF at https://www.va.gov/formularyadvisor/. If you need medicine that is not on this list, you can talk to your provider or pharmacist. NOTE: Some of your prescriptions may not be refillable by VA pharmacy. Talk to your provider about your prescriptions to learn more.

How do I receive my prescriptions?

Most VA prescriptions are mailed to your home. The average time for a prescription to be delivered is 7-14 days after your prescription is ordered. If you need your prescription sooner, you can contact the VA pharmacy to request an urgent fill.

How do I refill or cancel my prescriptions?

VA does not automatically refill prescriptions; however, we offer Audiocare Prefill, which is a service that sends text messages to our Veterans, with a reminder to refill long-term medication. The text messages include a link for reordering. Please order your refills at least 15 days before your supply runs out. You can order routine refills through the new My HealtheVet on VA.gov portal, the VA Health & Benefits mobile application, AudioCare Prefill, by phone, or by mail. If you wish to cancel a prescription, please contact your VA health care team to discuss it before stopping any medicines.

What will my VA prescriptions cost?

Your VA eligibility and service connection determines what, if any, copayments are required. Learn more at https://www.va.gov/health-care/copay-rates/.

How else can VA pharmacists help me?

VA pharmacists can provide you with education about your medications and make sure that they are safe for you. VA pharmacists confirm that every medication is properly prescribed and prepared so that you can be confident you have received the proper medication and dose.

For More Information:

To learn more about your medications, you can talk to your VA health care provider or a VA pharmacist. You can also use the following resources:

Ask A Pharmacist VA Mobile App: https://mobile.va.gov/app/ask-a-pharmacist

My Health e Vet: https://www.va.gov/health-care/manage-health/

Vet: https://www.va.gov/health-care/manage-health/ Veterans Health Library: https://www.veteranshealthlibrary.va.gov/MedicationsVA/

National Library of Medicine: www.medlineplus.gov

VA National Formulary’s Search Tool: www.pbm.va.gov/apps/VANationalFormulary/





Health Promotion and Disease Prevention

How does VA help Veterans practice healthy living?

At VA, we are committed to helping you achieve and maintain your best health. A healthy lifestyle is essential to living your best life and preventing disease. The National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention (NCP) offers programs and resources to help you be well and well-informed about your health habits and choices.

Healthy Living Messages

NCP has developed 10 Healthy Living Messages to promote and share important information and resources about topics that can help Veterans live healthy lives. These messages are:

Be Involved in Your Health Care

Be Physically Active

Be Safe

Be Tobacco Free

Eat Wisely

Get Recommended Screening Tests and Immunizations

Limit Alcohol

Manage Stress

Sleep Well

Strive for a Healthy Weight

For More Information Visit





Whole Health

What is Whole Health?

Whole Health is an approach to health care that empowers and equips you to take charge of your health and well-being and live your life to the fullest.

Whole Health works with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.

Whole health

Emphasizes holistic, proactive, person-centered health care.

Includes prevention and treatment.

Combines conventional medical care and complementary and integrative health (CIH) approaches.

The Circle of Health

Awareness of your health and well-being will help you think about your “whole health.” All the areas in the circle are valuable and connected.

The inner circle represents your values and what matters to you. The small circles represent how you care for yourself in your daily routines and choices. Taking steps to care for yourself better in one or more of these areas can help improve your health and well-being.

Local Whole Health Classes

Whole Health offers a variety of programs to support reaching your goals.

Intro to Whole Health: This one-time class will teach you about Whole Health and all the programs offered. This approach to healthcare empowers you to take charge of your well-being and live your life to the fullest.

This one-time class will teach you about Whole Health and all the programs offered. This approach to healthcare empowers you to take charge of your well-being and live your life to the fullest. Whole Health Coaching: Take the first step towards making healthy changes in your life. You will meet one on one with a health coach to explore what is important to you. Your coach will help you create a step-by-step plan on how to reach your goals.

Take the first step towards making healthy changes in your life. You will meet one on one with a health coach to explore what is important to you. Your coach will help you create a step-by-step plan on how to reach your goals. Movement based classes such as Yoga, Tai Chi and Walking Group

and much more!

For More Information

To learn more about Whole Health and to sign up for programs of interest, call .

The following links provide valuable resources to learn more about Whole Health services.

Access the main Whole Health VA Website: https://www.va.gov/WHOLEHEALTH/

Complete a Personal Health Inventory: va.gov/WHOLEHEALTH/docs/PHI_Jan2022_Final_508.pdf

Read about Veterans who have experienced significant life and health improvements with Whole Health: https://www.va.gov/WHOLEHEALTH/features/index.asp

Find Your Local Whole Health Point of Contact and information: https://www.va.gov/WHOLEHEALTH/whole-health-facility-contacts.asp

Mental Health Resources and Services

What does VA offer for mental health support?

VA is here for Veterans and their loved ones with resources and support to address and manage mental health conditions. Our resources include:

Evidence-based treatment options, including therapy, medication, and brain stimulation treatments to help with conditions like anxiety, depression, and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Support for dealing with substance misuse, including opioids, stimulants, and alcohol.

Residential rehabilitation treatment programs that provide broad treatment for conditions like PTSD, depression, and substance use disorder.

Free and confidential care for survivors of military sexual trauma.

How can I receive mental health care at VA?

If you’re looking to know more about mental health resources and peer support, VA offers many ways to access care:

In person: Ask your VA provider to help you make an appointment with a VA mental health professional. If you receive outpatient mental health care, you won’t have a copay for the first 3 appointments of the calendar year from now to 2027.

Ask your VA provider to help you make an appointment with a VA mental health professional. If you receive outpatient mental health care, you won’t have a copay for the first 3 appointments of the calendar year from now to 2027. Telehealth: VA offers TeleMental Health options via video and phone. Connect with local VA providers to schedule your appointment online.

VA offers TeleMental Health options via video and phone. Connect with local VA providers to schedule your appointment online. Online: VA offers mental health mobile apps and free, evidence-based training courses to complement care and help Veterans manage challenges and conditions.

For More Information

To learn more about VA mental health resources, schedule a mental health appointment. You can:

Call your local VA at .

Use VA’s online appointment tools at https://www.va.gov/health-care/schedule-view-va-appointments/ to make and manage your appointments.

You can also find more information at https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/.





Nutrition and Food Services

What services does VA offer for nutrition?

VA Registered Dietitian Nutritionists (RDNs) promote wellness, disease prevention, and disease management by providing evidenced-based nutrition education and behavior change counseling. Meeting with a VA RDN can make a difference in managing your health. They can help you develop a personalized nutrition plan to manage health conditions and meet your health goals.

Some top reasons to meet with a VA RDN include:

You would like help managing diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, high blood pressure, or other conditions.

You have digestive problems.

You have cancer.

You want to gain or lose weight.

You are considering or have had bariatric surgery.

You want to enhance your cooking skills (we offer Healthy Teaching Kitchen cooking classes!).

You want to have a better relationship with food.

You want to make nutritious meals within your budget.

To contact an RDN, call or secure message (through MyHealtheVet on www.va.gov/health-care/manage-health/) your local VA to schedule an appointment or ask about same day appointment availability. Talk with PACT providers about connecting you with an RDN.

You can meet with a local RDN through in-person group or individual sessions, or virtual group or individual sessions.

For More Information

For more information about nutrition at VA, visit https://www.nutrition.va.gov/ or call .

MOVE! Weight Management Program for Veterans

What does MOVE! do for Veterans?

MOVE! can help you adopt a healthy lifestyle, meet your health goals, and manage your weight. It offers tools and strategies for healthy eating, physical activity and behaviors around food that are based on the latest research. If you have a higher body weight, losing 5%-10% of your weight can improve your health. A healthy weight can help you feel good and have energy to do the things you want to do.

With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can:

Improve your quality of life and even live longer.

Reduce health risks.

Prevent or manage certain diseases.

VA also offers weight management medicines and surgery. These options can be helpful when used along with lifestyle changes that are part of MOVE!. Participating in MOVE! Will make you eligible to be considered for weight management medicines and surgery.

You can participate in MOVE! in the following ways:

In-person group

Virtual group

TeleMOVE! Home Health monitoring

Individual appointments with Whole Health Coach and Dietitian

Talk with your health care team to learn more about these options and how they can help you meet your goals. If you are interested in weight management and healthy living, ask your VA health care team how you can get started with MOVE!

For More Information:

To learn more about MOVE!, visit www.move.va.gov or contact the Whole Health office at .

Audiology Services

What audiology services are provided by VA?

VA provides comprehensive healthcare for hearing loss, tinnitus (ringing in the ears), and balance disorders. VA Audiology services include hearing testing, hearing aid services, balance assessment, and tinnitus assessment and management.

VA Audiology also provides cutting-edge hearing technology and offers the latest, premium models in various styles. In addition to hearing aids, VA offers surgically implantable devices such as cochlear implants for severe to profound hearing loss and auditory Osseo integrated devices for those unable to use traditional aids. VA also provides premium wireless accessories, including small microphones for improved hearing at a distance, TV streaming devices, remote controls, and smartphone apps, along with assistive listening and alerting devices tailored to meet your individual needs.

How do I get started with audiology services at VA?

You can schedule an Audiology appointment directly without needing a referral from a primary care provider or any other healthcare professional. Once you are registered and enrolled in VA, contact your local VA Audiology Clinic to schedule an appointment. Visit https://www.va.gov/find-locations and filter by “VA Health” and “Audiology” to locate a facility close to you.

What should I know about hearing aids at VA?

Hearing aids are included in VA benefits. Any Veteran enrolled and eligible for care is eligible for hearing aids. Some frequently asked questions about hearing aids include:

Do I need to be enrolled in primary care to receive hearing aids? No. If you are eligible for VA health care, you may contact Audiology directly.

Do I need to have a referral from my primary care provider to contact Audiology? No. Audiology is a direct schedule service, meaning that once you are enrolled in VA health care, you can contact Audiology for an appointment.

Is there any cost for hearing aids through VA? There is no cost for hearing aids through VA. You may however be required to provide a copayment for each visit based on your eligibility.

Do I need to be service connected to receive hearing aids through VA? No. Any Veteran eligible for VA health care may receive hearing aids through VA.

Do I need a hearing test to receive hearing aids? Yes. VA provides prescription hearing aids which require a hearing test. This test allows the aids to be fit precisely to each Veteran.

What types of hearing aids does VA provide? VA provides premium, state-of-the-art hearing aids from multiple manufacturers in a full range of sizes.



For More Information

Visit https://www.rehab.va.gov/audiology/ to learn more about audiology services that may be right for you. You can also contact .





Dental Care

Am I eligible for VA dental care?

VA provides dental benefits for certain Veterans. According to law, VA is authorized to provide a range of dental care depending on individual dental eligibility. You can read more about eligibility at https://www.va.gov/health-care/about-va-health-benefits/dental-care/.

If you’re not eligible for free VA dental care, the VA Dental Insurance Program (VADIP*) offers discounted private dental insurance for Veterans and family members who meet certain requirements. Find out if you’re eligible and how to enroll in a plan that meets your needs and budget by visiting the VA Dental Insurance Program website at https://www.va.gov/health-care/about-va-health-benefits/dental-care/dental-insurance/.

*VADIP can’t be used at VA dental clinics.

For More Information

To learn more about VADIP, visit www.va.gov/health-care/about-va-health-benefits/dental-care/dental-insurance/.

For more information about dental care, visit www.veteranshealthlibrary.va.gov and search for “Your Dental Visit.”

Eye and Vision Care Services

What are VA’s eye and vision care services?

Regular eye exams are crucial for maintaining overall health. Many eye diseases that can cause vision loss may not show symptoms in the early stages. Given this risk, you should schedule routine eye and vision exams to ensure your best health. If you need an appointment for a specific concern, please contact your primary care team for a referral to Ophthalmology.

VA provides comprehensive eye and vision care services to Veterans. These services include routine eye exams, treatment for eye conditions, and prescription eyewear if you are eligible.

VA ensures that Veterans have access to quality eye and vision care. That way, you can maintain your eye health and overall well-being.

Veterans can access VA eye and vision care services by scheduling an appointment through local VA eye clinics. You may also contact your local VA for more information.

Virtual Tele-Eye Care programs may be available at select VA locations.

VA also offers specialized services such as blind and low vision rehabilitation for Veterans with visual impairments.

Veterans enrolled in VA health care may be eligible for eyeglasses and other vision aids and services.

For More Information

These links provide valuable resources to learn more about VA eye and vision care services, blind and low vision rehabilitation services, obtaining eyeglasses and vision aids, and locating VA sites for convenient access to eye care services.

VA Eye and Vision Care and Eyeglasses Information:

VA TeleEyeCare Services: https://telehealth.va.gov/type/clinic

Blind and Low Vision Rehabilitation Services:

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services

What is Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services?

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services, also known as PM&RS, is a specialty branch of medicine. Our aim at VA is to ensure Veterans’ quality of life by improving or restoring physical function after injury, illness, or disability. Options we use can include therapeutic exercise, adaptive equipment, and assistive devices. PM&RS relies on team-based care, a personal patient care plan, Veteran, family, and caregiver education, and shared rehabilitation goals.

What is a PM&RS interdisciplinary team (IDT)?

Veterans requiring rehabilitation due to injury, illness, or disability are often referred to the PM&RS interdisciplinary team (IDT). All services are based upon individual need and use expert clinical judgment considering Veterans’ goals, preferences, and life pursuits. Each team is made up of specialists, such as those listed below. Additionally, the IDT may include other nurses, psychologists, audiologists, case managers, and other specialties based on individual needs.

Physiatrists: Physiatrists are medical doctors who have completed specific training in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They specialize in diagnosing, treating, and directing a rehab plan for patients with acute and chronic pain and disability. Physiatrists provide expert care for patients undergoing amputations, coordinating wound care and residual limb shaping, custom prosthetic fitting, and gait training and functional rehabilitation. Physiatrists also complete comprehensive TBI rehabilitation including neuromotor and cognitive recovery.

Occupational Therapists: Occupational Therapists evaluate and treat Veterans holistically by looking at the physical, cognitive, and psychosocial factors that impact everyday function and quality of life. They promote independence and safety in the home and community. Occupational Therapists at our VA are responsible for the selection and fitting of wheelchairs and adaptive equipment, ensuring these support optimal function and align with Veterans’ daily needs. Occupational therapy services also include hand therapy, lymphedema management, oncology rehabilitation, and geriatric care.

Physical Therapists: Physical Therapists treat Veterans with movement disorders. They can help improve strength, flexibility, cardiac and pulmonary conditioning, and general mobility. Physical therapy services at this facility encompass vestibular rehabilitation, pelvic floor therapy, geriatric care, orthopedic rehabilitation, and pain management.

Recreation and Creative Arts Therapists: Recreation and Creative Arts Therapists provide assessment and treatment for physical, cognitive, emotional, and psychosocial challenges impacting Veteran leisure and quality of life.

Speech Therapists/Speech Language Pathologists (SLP): Speech Pathologists offer services for a wide range of communication and swallowing problems. Communication services may include helping with speech production, language, auditory comprehension, reading/writing, thinking (cognitive) abilities, voice and resonance. SLPs also assist in treating dysphagia, or problems swallowing, by providing exercises and techniques for safe food and liquid intake.

For More Information

VHA Physical Rehabilitation and Rehabilitation Services: https://www.rehab.va.gov/PROSTHETICS/pmrs/index.asp

Amputation System of Care (ASoC):

Drivers Rehabilitation Program: https://www.rehab.va.gov/pmrs/Drivers_Rehabilitation_Program.asp

Occupational Therapy (OT): https://www.rehab.va.gov/pmrs/Occupational_Therapy.asp

Polytrauma/TBI System of Care:

Physical Therapy (PT): https://www.rehab.va.gov/PROSTHETICS/PT/index.asp

Kinesiotherapy (KT):

Rehabilitation and Prosthetic Services: https://www.prosthetics.va.gov/index.asp

Prosthetic and Sensory Aids Service

What is a prosthetic device, and how common are they at VA?

VA’s Prosthetic and Sensory Aids Service (PSAS) is the largest and most comprehensive provider of prosthetic devices and sensory aids in the world. Over 50% of Veterans enrolled in VA health care receive prosthetic items or services. Although the term "prosthetic device" may suggest images of artificial limbs, it actually refers to any device that supports or replaces a body part or function. PSAS provides a full range of equipment and services to Veterans, including:

Items worn by Veterans, such as artificial limbs or hearing aids.

Items that improve accessibility, such as ramps and vehicle modifications.

Devices surgically placed in the Veteran, such as hips and pacemakers.

Who is eligible for prosthetic services and devices at VA?

Veterans enrolled in VA health care that also have a medical need for a prosthetic service or device are generally eligible. Certain programs may have additional requirements. Talk to your health care team or other specialists about how prosthetic devices may improve quality of life and medical treatment.

What prosthetic devices are available through VA?

PSAS provides a wide range of comprehensive services and items including, but not limited to:

Adaptive Equipment.

Adaptive Recreation Equipment.

Cognitive Devices.

Communication Devices.

Home Medical Equipment.

Home Respiratory Equipment.

Blind Rehabilitation Devices.

Surgical Implants.

Mobility Aids.

Orthotic Devices.

Prosthetic Devices.

Repairs for VA issued equipment.

Replacements for VA issued equipment.

For More Information

To learn more about VA Rehabilitation and Prosthetic Services, visit www.prosthetics.va.gov.

Urgent Care and Emergency Room Services

When should I use urgent care?

If you have a health problem that does not threaten your life or risk disabling you, but you can’t see your health care provider quickly enough, urgent care can help. VA or community urgent care providers can address your needs more efficiently than most emergency rooms. They can also help you virtually, when appropriate.

Some health conditions that may require a visit to urgent care include:

A sore or persistent cough.

Sprains or minor broken bones.

Mild nausea or vomiting.

Urinary tract infection symptoms.

Does the Western North Carolina VA have an urgent care?

Not exactly, but we have what is called the Low Acuity Clinic that is attached to the main emergency department. Depending on the nature of your symptoms when you arrive, you may be eligible to be seen in this area, which can speed up your care. It is open between 8 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday.

When should I use emergency department care or call 911?

Emergency Department care, or calling 911, can help prevent death, disability, or permanent health effects. If you think your life or health are in danger, go to the nearest Emergency Department or call 911.

Some health conditions that may require a visit to the Emergency Department or calling 911 include:

Sudden loss of awareness or sight.

Arm or leg weakness or numbness.

Severe chest pain.

Heavy uncontrollable bleeding.

New severe abdominal pain.

Major trauma or burns.

Head injury.

Trouble breathing.

Stroke symptoms.

Seizures.

What should I know if I use a non-VA emergency care facility?

If you go to a non-VA facility for emergency care, there are certain rules so that we can cover the cost of your care.

The facility must be an Emergency Department. Urgent care facilities do not count as Emergency Departments.

VA must be notified of your care within 72 hours. You may notify the VA by phone at (TTY:711) or online at https://emergencycarereporting.communitycare.va.gov/request.

(TTY:711) or online at https://emergencycarereporting.communitycare.va.gov/request. You must be eligible for emergency care. Learn more at https://www.va.gov/resources/getting-emergency-care-at-non-va-facilities/.

VA Health Connect

With VA Health Connect, you can access health care 24/7. Call or chat with VA Health Connect anytime to speak to a nurse, make an appointment or meet virtually with a medical provider, or get help with prescriptions. If you’re enrolled in VA health care, you can call your local VA medical center and select 1 for pharmacy, 2 for scheduling, or 3 to speak with a nurse who can refer you to tele-emergency care if needed and available. You can also download the VA Health Chat app. Find a regional VA health care facility at https://www.va.gov/find-locations/.

For More Information

Choosing between urgent and emergency care: https://www.va.gov/resources/choosing-between-urgent-and-emergency-care/

Virtual care, urgent care, emergency room, or 911?: https://www.va.gov/initiatives/emergency-room-911-or-urgent-care/

Getting emergency care at non-VA facilities: https://www.va.gov/resources/getting-emergency-care-at-non-va-facilities/





VA Community Care

What is community care?

Under certain circumstances (see below), VA provides health care for Veterans from providers in your local community outside of VA. Veterans may be eligible to receive care from a community provider, including when VA cannot provide the care needed. This care is provided by eligible community providers and paid for by VA.

Eligible Veterans (see below) may elect to receive community care, which must be authorized by VA before you can receive care from a community provider (except for certain cases like urgent or emergency care, which are not subject to the requirements listed here).

What determines eligibility for community care?

To be eligible for community care, you must meet several requirements:

You must meet both of these requirements:

You’re enrolled in or eligible for VA health care (or exempt from enrollment), and

You have elected to receive community care and received a referral and an approval letter from your VA health care team. Community care must be authorized by VA in advance (except for episodes of urgent or emergency care, which are subject to different requirements).

And you must meet at least one of these requirements:

You need a service that we don’t provide at any VA health facility, or

You live in a state or territory that doesn’t have a full-service VA health facility, or

You live in Alaska, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, or Wyoming, and you qualified under the 40-mile distance requirement on June 6, 2019, or

VA can’t provide the care you need within standards for drive or wait times, or

You and your VA provider agree that getting care from an in-network community provider is in your best medical interest, or

VA can’t provide the service you need in a way that meets our quality standards.

For more information about community care eligibility, including drive and wait time standards, visit https://www.va.gov/resources/eligibility-for-community-care-outside-va/.

Will I be charged a copayment for community care?

As with care provided directly by VA, Veterans are charged a copayment for nonservice-connected care. You can learn how to pay your bill and alternative payment options at www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/. Veterans should never pay the outside provider a co-payment. Co-payments are billed by VA and paid to VA.

In addition, VA may bill Veterans’ health insurance for medical care, supplies, and prescriptions related to treatment of non-service-connected conditions.

For More Information

To learn more about types of community care and costs, visit https://www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/.

For VA community care overview fact sheets, visit http://www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/pubs/factsheets.asp.

For information about programs and benefits for family members and caregivers of Veterans, visit https://www.va.gov/family-and-caregiver-benefits/health-and-disability/.

To learn more about the Foreign Medical Program (FMP), visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/foreign-medical-program/.

Self-Directed Care

What is self-directed care?

Many Veterans choose to receive care from both VA and community health care providers at their own expense. Receiving care from health care providers at your own expense is called self-directed care. This is different from VA’s community care program, where VA covers expenses for pre-approved non-VA health care.

It is important to inform your VA health care team if you receive care from self-directed non-VA providers. Your VA health care team will NOT know that you are seeing a self-directed non-VA provider unless you share that information. Sharing this information will ensure that all your health care providers have the information they need to deliver the best and safest care.

If your self-directed non-VA provider recommends medicines or treatments to be received at VA, your VA provider may not be able to approve these treatments. Your VA provider may offer you alternative treatments available through VA. If you prefer to obtain medicines through VA, then your VA provider will need to be informed, agree with the treatment plan, and confirm the medicine options are available in the VA pharmacy.

It is important to your VA health care team that you receive safe, effective, and personalized care. Here are some steps you can take to help:

Inform your VA provider and health care team of any outside medical providers.

Inform your non-VA provider of the care you are receiving at VA.

Share your outside medical record with your VA provider.

Give VA permission to share your records with an outside provider.

Inform your providers of all medicines you are currently taking.

Keep your providers updated on any changes in your health.

Traveling and Relocating Veterans

What should I know about VA health care if I’m traveling or relocating?

Veterans enrolled in VA health care receive the same standard of care while traveling as they would at home. It’s as simple as coordinating with your VA health care team to ensure you have a plan before you leave.

If you’re planning on traveling, let VA know. Notify your VA Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) or specialty care provider/team of your travel destination address, dates of travel, and a contact phone number. Make sure to also provide any specific health care questions.

A Traveling and Relocating Veteran Coordinator will facilitate coordination of care per your provider’s request via the Traveling and Relocating Veteran consult process. This consult helps register you at the new VA facility and provides a handoff for your care. The coordinators at both sites will work to facilitate the coordination of care needs and scheduling.

Discussing current prescriptions and your plan for getting refills is also essential when talking with your health care team before travel. Notifying your health care team 4 to 6 weeks before travel is highly recommended to facilitate seamless care, particularly if you need medication refills or planned care.

To learn more about receiving VA care while traveling, visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/about-va-health-benefits/where-you-go-for-care/ and scroll down until you reach the section titled “What if I need care while traveling?”

For More Information

If you have any questions about receiving VA care while traveling or relocating, contact .

Care Management and Social Work Services

What Care Management and Social Work Services are available at VA?

VA’s Care Management and Social Work Services (CMSW) provides access to care and resources for all Veterans, transitioning service members, their families, caregivers, and survivors. Visit www.patientcare.va.gov/caremanagement.asp or call 828.298.7911 ext. 15335 for more information about services, such as:

Social Work: VA Social Workers (SW) help Veterans cope with and resolve everyday barriers to accessing care and to their overall health and wellness. They work to connect Veterans with services and programs. For more details, visit https://www.socialwork.va.gov/.

VA Social Workers (SW) help Veterans cope with and resolve everyday barriers to accessing care and to their overall health and wellness. They work to connect Veterans with services and programs. For more details, visit https://www.socialwork.va.gov/. Primary Care/Patient Aligned Care Teams Social Work Program: This program ensures that social workers are available to provide high-quality social work interventions for each Veteran in primary care. PACT social workers are the starting point for most outpatient social work needs. If you have questions about access to care, social resources, economic challenges, advance care planning, or anything else affecting your healthcare but not specifically related to your physical or mental health, ask your PACT team for referral to social work.

This program ensures that social workers are available to provide high-quality social work interventions for each Veteran in primary care. PACT social workers are the starting point for most outpatient social work needs. If you have questions about access to care, social resources, economic challenges, advance care planning, or anything else affecting your healthcare but not specifically related to your physical or mental health, ask your PACT team for referral to social work. Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP): IPVAP promotes and supports relationship health and safety by providing screening, assessment, resources, and intervention. To connect with your local IPVAP Coordinator, call . For more information, visit https://www.socialwork.va.gov/IPV/Index.asp.

IPVAP promotes and supports relationship health and safety by providing screening, assessment, resources, and intervention. To connect with your local IPVAP Coordinator, call For more information, visit https://www.socialwork.va.gov/IPV/Index.asp. Post-9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) Case Management Program: This program is at the forefront of providing transition and reintegration assistance to transitioning service members and Post-9/11 era Veterans. Our dedicated Post-9/11 M2VA teams are adept at navigating VA care, services, and benefits, as well as leveraging community resources to provide

comprehensive, individualized case management services. These services are thoughtfully designed to meet the unique needs of each transitioning service member and recently separated Veteran. Moreover, the Post-9/11 M2VA Teams proactively conduct screenings to identify any health-related or social concerns early on, allowing for timely interventions and support. For additional information about the extensive support provided by this program, please visit https://www.va.gov/POST911VETERANS/index.asp.

Former Prisoners of War (FPOW) Program: This program was established to ensure that FPOWs receive the highest quality of care. A FPOW Coordinator is available to coordinate evaluation and treatment for FPOWs and can be reached at .

This program was established to ensure that FPOWs receive the highest quality of care. A FPOW Coordinator is available to coordinate evaluation and treatment for FPOWs and can be reached at . Medal of Honor (MOH Program): This program provides personalized service to MOH recipients and is designed to enhance access to VA health care and services.

This program provides personalized service to MOH recipients and is designed to enhance access to VA health care and services. Survivors Assistance and Memorial Support Program: This program provides support to Veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors at the end of a Veteran's life and after a Veteran dies by providing essential benefits information and connection to resources.

This program provides support to Veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors at the end of a Veteran's life and after a Veteran dies by providing essential benefits information and connection to resources. Care Coordination and Integrated Case Management (CCICM): This program is designed to make it easier for Veterans to get the care and support they need. It brings together doctors, nurses, social workers, and other healthcare professionals to work as a team. Veterans are assigned a Lead Coordinator to help manage communication between their team and VA programs and services. CCICM also focuses on addressing health related challenges such as transportation, housing, access to food, and more.

This program is designed to make it easier for Veterans to get the care and support they need. It brings together doctors, nurses, social workers, and other healthcare professionals to work as a team. Veterans are assigned a Lead Coordinator to help manage communication between their team and VA programs and services. CCICM also focuses on addressing health related challenges such as transportation, housing, access to food, and more. VA Temporary Lodging Program: VA Temporary Lodging may also be available to support outpatient care for Veterans traveling more than 50 miles to the VA medical facility.

Ethics Consultation

What is an ethics consultation?

In health care, patients and their families are sometimes faced with difficult decisions. The right choice for one patient may not be right for another. If you’re unsure about what is right for you or your loved one, or if you can’t agree with your health care team, you can ask for an ethics consultation.

An ethics consultation is a service provided by specially trained VA staff. When there is uncertainty or conflict about the right thing to do regarding the health care of a Veteran, ethics consultants work with patients, families, and staff to help them understand their options and resolve these concerns.

Ethics consultants will not investigate complaints or allegations of misconduct. These concerns are managed through the Patient Advocate Office.

When might I ask for an ethics consultation?

Every situation is different, but an ethics consultation can help make a difficult decision simpler. Here are some examples of why Veterans and families ask for, or the health care team might suggest, an ethics consultation:

“I have to make a serious decision about a treatment that could affect how long I live. I am not sure my care team understands my point of view.”

“My mother is too sick to make her own decisions. How do I decide what is best for her now?”

“Our family is unsure and upset. We don’t agree about the right thing to do for our brother’s care. Is there a resource to help us work through this together?”

If you think you might need an ethics consultation, VA can help. Veterans, families, caretakers, staff, and anyone involved in the care of a Veteran can request an ethics consultation by asking to speak with the Ethics Consultation Service at the VA location providing care.

For More Information

To learn more about an ethics consultation, contact the

Health Care Ethics Program Specialist



Advance Care Planning and Advance Directives

What is advance care planning, and why should I do it?

Different people want different things when it comes to their health care. Advance care planning ensures that your loved ones and your health care team know what’s important to you and what your wishes are for future health care. Your health care team can help you decide what type of advance care planning is right for you. This might include completing an advance directive or having a Goals of Care conversation with your health care team.

What is a “Goals of Care” conversation?

If you have medical needs now or are at risk of getting sick, talking with your health care team about your values and wishes will align your care with what matters most to you. Your health care team can help you make a care plan that will be included in your VA electronic health record.

What is an advance directive?

You can plan for an unexpected illness or emergency by completing an advance directive. In the future, if you are ever too ill to make health care decisions for yourself—for example, if you are unconscious or too weak to talk—an advance directive can help your doctors and loved ones make decisions about your care.

There are two types of advance directives: a durable power of attorney for health care and a living will.

What is a durable power of attorney for health care?

A durable power of attorney for health care is a legal form that you can complete to designate a person you trust to make health care decisions for you if you can’t make them yourself. This person will be your “health care agent.” He or she will have the legal right to make health care decisions for you. You can choose any adult to be your health care agent. It’s best to choose someone you trust, who

knows you well, and who knows your values. You should make sure the person is willing to serve as your health care agent. If you don’t choose someone, your doctor will follow VA’s process for identifying one of your family members or friends to make health care decisions for you.

What is a living will?

A living will is a legal form that you can complete regarding the types of treatments you would or wouldn’t want if you become ill and can’t decide for yourself. Your health care agent and your doctor will use the information in your living will to make decisions on your behalf. If you don’t have a living will, decisions will be made for you based on what is known about you in general and about your values.

How can I complete an advance directive for VA health care?

If you want individual assistance with Advance Care Planning, a good starting point is to ask for the social worker with your primary care team or call the social work office directly at . VA’s advance directive is VA Form 10-0137. Your health care team can give you a copy of the VA advance directive and help you fill it out. You can also download it at https://www.va.gov/find-forms/about-form-10-0137. You may also use any valid state advance directive. You may change or cancel your advance directive at any time. Review your advance directive regularly to make sure it’s up to date, especially if there is a change in your health.





Homelessness Assistance Programs

What can VA homelessness assistance programs do for me?

You deserve a safe, stable, accessible, and affordable place to call home. No Veteran should be homeless in the country they swore an oath to defend. VA is committed to ending homelessness among Veterans. It is our nation’s duty to ensure all Veterans have a place to call home.

VA offers a wide array of services to address your full range of housing needs.

Outreach services that help connect you to both VA homeless programs and the broader VA health care system.

Residential services that can provide you with emergency or transitional housing if you need a temporary place to stay right now.

Permanent housing services that connect you to affordable housing in your community. These services come with either short or long-term rental subsidies, case management, and varying levels of wrap-around supportive services to ensure that you have the necessary resources to stay housed.

Employment services that help you find well-paying jobs.

For More Information

If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness, we strongly encourage you to call our National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at . This service is free, confidential, and is staffed 24/7 with trained counselors who can talk with you right now and connect you with your nearest VA for assistance.

The following resources can help you learn more about VA’s programs to assist Veterans in securing permanent and sustainable housing.

VA Homeless Programs: https://www.va.gov/HOMELESS/

Homelessness among Veterans: Risk Factor Profiles and VA’s Tailored Interventions: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XoHVm2N7u-A

VA Homeless Handout: https://www.va.gov/HOMELESS/docs/VA_Homeless_Brochure_AtRisk.pdf



VA Chaplain Services

What is the role of VA chaplains?

The VA Chaplain Service is dedicated to helping Veterans and their family members navigate challenges associated with care. Chaplains are on call 24/7 to provide spiritual/religious care to all who desire spiritual support.

VA chaplains provide complete religious ministry to Veteran patients in accordance with their needs and desires. They address religious, spiritual, moral, and ethical problems of patients. They minister to newly admitted patients, pre- and post-operative patients, the critically ill, outpatients and the families concerned.

Any Veteran or loved one, regardless of religious affiliation, is welcome to speak with a chaplain at any point in the medical treatment process. Many VA patients and their families find that working with a VA chaplain helps them develop strategies for coping with the stress, grief, and anxiety that often accompany important medical decisions and their journeys of healing.

What services do VA chaplains provide?

VA chaplains provide a wide array of services to Veterans, including:

Clinical Spiritual Care: Chaplains provide support with concerns about purpose and meaning, grief and loss care, risk screening to identify factors that may affect your recovery, facilitation of spiritual or moral issues, conflict resolution, and more.

Chaplains provide support with concerns about purpose and meaning, grief and loss care, risk screening to identify factors that may affect your recovery, facilitation of spiritual or moral issues, conflict resolution, and more. Patient Care Team Support: Chaplains make regular rounds to meet with individuals and participate in care coordination with other members of your health care team.

Chaplains make regular rounds to meet with individuals and participate in care coordination with other members of your health care team. Leading Religious Ceremonies of Worship and Ritual: Chaplains plan and lead prayer services, worship and observances, blessings and sacraments, memorial services and funerals, and holiday observances.

Chaplains plan and lead prayer services, worship and observances, blessings and sacraments, memorial services and funerals, and holiday observances. Leading and Participating in Health Care Ethics Programs: Chaplains assist patients and families in navigating ethics concerns, clarifying patient values, and more.

Chaplains assist patients and families in navigating ethics concerns, clarifying patient values, and more. Educating Staff and the Community on Religious and Spiritual Issues: Chaplains work to ensure that VA staff are aware of the potential impact of beliefs and traditions on health care and educate community religious leaders on institutional procedures to ensure effective visitation.

Chaplains work to ensure that VA staff are aware of the potential impact of beliefs and traditions on health care and educate community religious leaders on institutional procedures to ensure effective visitation. Acting as Mediators and Reconcilers to Provide a Voice: Chaplains act as advocates for patients and their family members to ensure that issues and concerns are heard and institutional procedures are understood.

Chaplains act as advocates for patients and their family members to ensure that issues and concerns are heard and institutional procedures are understood. Serving as Contacts for Assessing Complementary Therapies: Chaplains help VA staff understand whether complementary therapies, such as guided imagery, relaxation therapy, music therapy, and healing touch, are appropriate for patients.

For More Information

For more information about VA Chaplain Services, visit https://www.patientcare.va.gov/chaplain/ or contact 828.298.7911 ext. 12554.

VA Caregiver Support Program

What is the VA Caregiver Support Program?

The VA Caregiver Support Program’s (CSP) mission is to promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our nation’s Veterans through education, resources, support, and services. CSP carries out this mission through two programs.

Program of General Caregiver Support Services (PGCSS)

PGCSS provides peer support mentoring, skills training, coaching, telephone support, online programs, and referrals to resources for caregivers of Veterans. The Veteran must be enrolled in VA health care and be receiving care from a caregiver for the caregiver to participate. Caregivers who participate in PGCSS are called General Caregivers and do not need to be a relative or live with the Veteran.

Your local VA’s CSP team can assist with determining the resources and services available for you and assist you with enrolling in CSP programs. For more information, visit https://www.caregiver.va.gov/Care_Caregivers.asp.

Enrolling in PGCSS

There is no formal application to enroll in PCGSS. To enroll:

Reach out to the facility CSP Team or request a referral from the Veteran’s provider.

Meet with someone on the facility CSP Team for an intake and to discuss needs. The Veteran will need to agree to receive care from you as their caregiver, as you will be listed in their healthcare record.

Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC)

The Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC) offers enhanced clinical support and services for caregivers of Veterans who have a Service connection of 70% or higher, serious injury or illness and require in-person personal care services, among other requirements.

For full eligibility details, visit:

https://www.caregiver.va.gov/support/support_benefits.asp

If the Veteran is found eligible for the PCAFC, they can designate one Primary Family Caregiver and up to two Secondary Family Caregivers. Secondary Family Caregivers serve as backup support to the Primary Family Caregiver when needed.

As a primary caregiver, you may receive:

A monthly stipend.

Health care insurance through Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA), if you don’t already have health insurance.

Mental health counseling.*

Certain beneficiary travel benefits when traveling with the Veteran to appointments.*

At least 30 days of respite care per year, for the Veteran. Respite is short term relief for someone else to care for the Veteran while you take a break.

Legal and financial planning services for Primary Family Caregivers.

* May also be available to secondary caregivers.

For More Information

To learn more about the Caregiver Support Program, visit https://www.caregiver.va.gov/. To access the Caregiver Support Line, call 1- or visit https://www.caregiver.va.gov/help_landing.asp. A directory of Caregiver Support Program Teams is available at https://www.caregiver.va.gov/support/New_CSC_Page.asp.





Veterans Health Library

What is the Veterans Health Library?

The Veterans Health Library (VHL) brings together health information and tools to help you understand and manage your health conditions. You can use the resources in the VHL to answer questions you might have about your health and prepare for conversations with your health care team.

All content in the Veterans Health Library has been reviewed by VA experts, so you can get the trusted health information you need to stay well and well-informed.

The VHL features some of the following education resources (available in both English and Spanish), including information on Veteran-specific health topics:

More than 7,000 health and medicine information sheets (including healthy eating recipes)

More than 200 instructional videos about diseases, conditions, tests, and treatments

Self-care workbooks and health guides that help Veterans learn how to live well with certain health conditions

Decision aid tools to help Veterans make informed health care decisions along with their health care team

For More Information

Access the Veterans Health Library at https://www.veteranshealthlibrary.va.gov/.

Patient Advocacy

What is VA’s Patient Advocacy Program?

If you, a family member, or caregiver have a question or concern related to your care at a VA medical facility, there is a safe and supportive place where you can get help. Patient Advocates are available at your local VA medical facility to talk with you about your health care questions and concerns.

VA wants you to get the best care possible to improve your health and well-being, and we want you to tell us about your experiences, good or bad. If you have a compliment, suggestion, or concern regarding your care, first speak with your health care team. This team includes your provider, nurse, social worker, dietitian, pharmacist, chaplain, therapist, and other professionals who deliver your medical care. Having a trusted relationship with your health care team is key to quality health care and positive health outcomes.

A Patient Advocate is an employee whose job is to listen to your questions and concerns. They also work on your behalf with management and other VA employees to help resolve them. Your question or concern, once received, will be shared with service-level management who may contact you to better understand your concern or ask clarifying questions. After the concern is understood, someone from the service will contact you to provide the final resolution.

If you believe your questions or concerns are not being addressed by your health care team, you may contact a Patient Advocate by phone, by visiting their office, or by filing a question or concern online using https://ask.va.gov/.

For More Information

To learn more about the Patient Advocacy Program, visit https://www.va.gov/HEALTH/patientadvocate/index.asp or contact

.

Veterans Transportation Program

What transportation services are available through VA?

The Veterans Transportation Program (VTP) helps Veterans with transportation barriers that may prevent them from accessing health care at VA or VA-approved care in the community. Veterans can access the following services to make travel easier:

VA travel pay reimbursement (Beneficiary Travel)

Veterans Transportation Service (VTS)

Highly Rural Transportation Grants Program

VA travel pay reimbursement (Beneficiary Travel)

VA travel pay reimbursement pays eligible Veterans or caregivers back for mileage and other travel expenses to and from approved health care appointments. General health care travel reimbursement covers these expenses for eligible Veterans or caregivers:

Regular transportation, such as by car, plane, train, bus, taxi, or light rail

Approved meals and lodging expenses

As a Veteran, you may be eligible for reimbursement if you meet certain requirements. To see if you qualify for travel reimbursement visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/file-travel-pay-reimbursement/#eligibility-for-general-health.

What to do before you file your first claim:

Set up direct deposit. We can then deposit your reimbursement into your bank account. Learn how to set up direct deposit for VA travel pay reimbursement at https://www.va.gov/resources/how-to-set-up-direct-deposit-for-va-travel-pay-reimbursement/.

Keep your receipts for all transportation and approved meals or lodging. Track your mileage to and from appointments. Find out what expenses we pay for and current mileage rates at https://www.va.gov/resources/reimbursed-va-travel-expenses-and-mileage-rate/.

Be sure to file your claim on time. You must file within 30 days of the appointment or when you become eligible for reimbursement. File a new claim for each appointment. Get step-by-step instructions for how to file a travel pay claim online: https://www.va.gov/resources/how-to-file-a-va-travel-reimbursement-claim-online.

Filing a Claim:

You can file a claim through one of the following options:

Online: Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS): Visit https://dvagov-btsss.dynamics365portals.us/ for more information. By Mail or In Person: You can also file a claim by mail or in person at the VA facility where you receive care. To do this, you need to fill out a Veteran/Beneficiary Claim for Reimbursement of Travel Expenses (VA Form 10-3542). Download VA Form 10-3542: https://www.va.gov/find-forms/about-form-10-3542/.

Read the statements and certifications carefully. If you mail your claim, VA considers the postmark date the date of submission. At Check-In Using Your Smartphone: At some VA facilities you may get a text message before your appointment that prompts you to start check-in using your smartphone. On-Premises Kiosk or Device: At some VA facilities, eligible Veterans may submit certain travel reimbursement claims through on-site kiosks or on-premises devices.

Veterans Transportation Service (VTS)

The Veterans Transportation Service (VTS) provides safe and reliable transportation to Veterans who require assistance traveling to and from VA health care facilities and authorized non-VA health care appointments. VTS also partners with services in local communities to serve Veterans’ transport needs.

To use VTS, you must be a Veteran enrolled in VA health care. Reservations must be made seven days in advance, and you may be accompanied by one caregiver, spouse, or family member.

You have several options to schedule a ride:

You can request a ride by contacting your local VA transportation service office at 828.257.3733 You can also find a VA transportation service office near you at https://www.va.gov/HEALTHBENEFITS/vtp/map.asp.

You can also find a VA transportation service office near you at https://www.va.gov/HEALTHBENEFITS/vtp/map.asp. You can also request a ride and receive ride notifications through VA’s self-service ride request application VetRide. To request a ride through VetRide, visit https://www.vetride.va.gov/app/home.

Highly Rural Transportation Grants (HRTG)

The VA Highly Rural Transportation Grants (HRTG) Program provides grants for Veteran Service Organizations and State Veteran Agencies to improve transportation options for Veterans in counties averaging less than seven people per square mile. To see if a HRTG grantee is located near you, visit https://www.va.gov/HEALTHBENEFITS/vtp/highly_rural_transportation_grants.asp

Volunteering at VA

Western North Carolina Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of donors and volunteers who want to give something back to America's heroes. Volunteers provide much-needed help throughout the health care system and make patients' experiences more enjoyable. Many different volunteer opportunities are available, and each volunteer's talents are closely matched with one of our assignments.

Volunteer Opportunities

Whatever your interest, Western North Carolina VA Health Care System has volunteer opportunities for you. Below are just some of the ways you can help. All Volunteers must complete a background check prior to beginning to volunteer.

Escort : Escort patients to medical appointments, to awaiting vehicle after procedures, and transporting lab requests

: Escort patients to medical appointments, to awaiting vehicle after procedures, and transporting lab requests Wheelchair Desk : Issuing wheelchairs to patients and sanitizing when returned

: Issuing wheelchairs to patients and sanitizing when returned Information Desk : Greet Veterans and visitors, provide directions/Information

: Greet Veterans and visitors, provide directions/Information Transportation : Veteran Transportation Network (VTN) Drive patients from their homes to VA clinic appointments

: Veteran Transportation Network (VTN) Drive patients from their homes to VA clinic appointments Coffee program : Prepare and serve

: Prepare and serve Recreation: Assist with arts and crafts projects, bedside games, assist with field trips, and help therapists with activities

Monetary Donations:

Monetary donations made to the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System help to fund recreational activities, purchase amenities that improve the quality of life for patients in our Community Living Center (Nursing Home), Rehabilitation Units, Mental Health, Hospice, and other long-term and acute care inpatient areas.

If you would like to donate, please send check (payable to Western North Carolina VA Health Care System) to:

Western North Carolina VA Health Care System

Attn: CDCE

1100 Tunnel Road

Asheville, NC 28805

For More Information

If you have any questions about donations or volunteering, please contact us at 828-299-2514. You can also visit https://www.volunteer.va.gov/





Vet Centers and Readjustment Counseling Services

What are Vet Centers and what services do they offer?

Vet Centers provide counseling, referral, and community engagement services to Veterans, active-duty service members (including members of the National Guard and Reserve), and their families. They offer confidential, community-based counseling, outreach, and referral services for a wide range of concerns.

Vet Centers help you and your family build meaningful connections and develop tools for achieving success. In addition to referral and connection to other VA and community benefits and services, individual, group, marriage, and family counseling are offered at no cost and without time limitation. This means therapy won’t stop after an allotted number of sessions, but rather when you decide.

Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without the need to enroll in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.

Who is eligible for Vet Center services?

You can access our services if you:

Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.

Experienced military sexual trauma.

Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.

Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.

Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.

Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.

Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.

Are a current member of the reserve components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.

Additionally, if you are pursuing a course of education using covered educational assistance benefits, you are eligible if you have a readjustment counseling need that is related to your military service and hinders your adjustment to your civilian life or educational settings. Vet Center services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of a Veteran.

Vet Centers also offer confidential, no-cost bereavement counseling services to family members of:

Armed Forces personnel who die in the service of our country.

Reservists and members of the National Guard who die while serving on active duty.

Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death if the death was unexpected or occurred while the eligible individual was receiving hospice or similar care.

Veterans and service members who die by suicide, to assist families in coping with the effects of suicide. This bereavement counseling is provided at community-based Vet Centers.

For More Information

To connect with local services, contact the Vet Center Call Center 24/7 by dialing 1- or use the Location Finder (www.va.gov/find-locations) to find the nearest Vet Center. Additional information on the Vet Center Program can be found at www.vetcenter.va.gov.