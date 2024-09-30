Updates and Resources
This page is dedicated to disseminating critical updates concerning the emergency response to Hurricane Helene, specifically aimed at local veterans who may be at risk, as well as the staff involved in the response efforts.
Emergency Resources
- NC Department of Public Safety offers information about cleanup, power outages and emergency declarations.
- American Red Cross has a list of open shelters and other information.
- USA.Gov offers information about financial assistance and housing after a disaster.
- DisasterAssistance.gov offers information for finding loved ones. You can also report a loved one through United Way.
- DriveNC: check for road closures due to the storm.
- Duke Energy: Report a power outage, using the app or 57801
- FEMA: Online use the FEMA App. You can also call their toll-free line:
from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET daily.
NEWS & UPDATES
- Cellular satellite trailer will provide limited-service downtown, Family Justice Center at 35 Woodfin Place. The tower will be operational late afternoon, Sept. 29.
- Duke Energy said a majority of customers are expected to have power restored no later than Friday evening. Asheville NC flood: Duke Energy statement on Western NC power outages (citizen-times.com)
- City offices will be closed Monday. All Asheville city offices and parks will be closed Monday. Here's who to call for the following issues: Non-emergency issues:
. Downed power lines: Call Duke at 1- . Issues with Natural Gas: Call Dominion at 1- .
- Major cellular providers — AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon — are actively working to restore service, though none have provided a specific timeline for full restoration. Cell phone outage: Restoration time unclear after Asheville flooding (citizen-times.com)
STORES OPEN
- The following grocery stores are open near Asheville: Food Lion: 179 Paragon Pkwy, Clyde, NC. Trader Joe’s: 120 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC 28801. Ingles Markets (Cash Only): 575 New Leicester Hwy, Asheville, NC. Walmart: 1636 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC. Publix: 165 Weaver Boulevard, Weaverville, NC.
- Food Distribution. Monte Vista Hotel (Food and WiFi): 310 W State St, Black Mountain, NC. Bears Smokehouse: 135 Coxe Ave, Asheville
- Gas Stations. Arden Quality Plus: 2273 Hendersonville Rd, Arden, NC. Sheetz: 5440 Asheville Hwy, Hendersonville, NC
- Construction Supplies. Ace Hardware: 800 Fairview Rd, Asheville, NC
- Wi-Fi Locations. Buncombe County Health Department: 40 Cox Ave, Weaverville, NC. Citizen Vinyl: 14 O’Henry Ave, Asheville, NC. DoubleTree Hilton Downtown: 199 Haywood St., Asheville. Asheville Shelter, Ferguson Building: 340 Victoria Road, Asheville
- Water Sources. Lowe’s: 95 Smokey Park Highway, Asheville, NC. Home Depot 795 Fairview Rd, Asheville, NC/ 127 Acton Cir, Asheville, NC. Pisgah Brewing Company: 2849 US 70 (Water available from 2 to 5 p.m., BYO sanitary container). Publix: 165 Weaver Boulevard
Click link to read more: Asheville flooding: Where to get gas, food and water, wifi (citizen-times.com)
NORTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
- As of Sept 29, @6:13 PM Please refrain from travel for non-emergency purposes. I-40 is impassable in multiple locations. I-26 is closed at the Tennessee state line.
- 1-40 Road Closures: Near Asheville/Mile Marker 47 to 50 (Buncombe). Both directions until 9/30 at 5 PM. Near TN State Line/Mile Marker 3 (Haywood) Heading East until TBD. Near Lake Junaluska/Mile Marker 20 (Haywood) Both directions until TBD. Near TN State Line/Mile Marker 15 (Haywood) Both directions until TBD. Near Old Fort/Mile Marker 66 to 73 (McDowell) Both directions until 10/1 at noon.
- 1-240 Road Closures: In Asheville/Mile Marker 1 (Buncombe) Heading East until 9/29 at midnight.
State road closure information is available at the NCDOT website and MSD road closure information is available at the MSD website
MISSING PERSON OR REQUEST A WELFARE CHECK
If you call NC211 (1-
Debris Cleanup
Crisis Cleanup has issued a number for folks to call for assistance with debris cleanup from Hurricane Helene:
STAFF UPDATES
Employees can contact 828-298-7911 ext.11184 for Incident Command if they have any questions, request supplies, water.
Cots for staff staying overnight are available at the multipurpose room.