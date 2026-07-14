Dr. Ashfaq Ahsanuddin was appointed Chief of Staff for the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System effective June 2021. His previous roles with the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System include the Deputy Chief of Staff from August 2019 to June 2021, Chief of Medicine Service from January 2017 to December 2019 and Section Chief of the Hospital Medicine Service from January 2011 until March 2021. He has also performed duties as a staff Hospitalist physician since November 2009.

Additionally, Dr. Ahsanuddin has served as the Co-Chair of the Utilization Management and Flow committees for several years. Since early 2020, he has directed the health system's surge planning and clinical operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Ahsanuddin serves as the Chair, Medical Executive Council and has served as the Co-Chair of the Utilization Management and Flow committees for several years. Dr. Ahsanuddin received his A.B. degree in Psychology from Davidson College in 1989. He completed his residency training in Internal Medicine including an extra year of Chief Residency at Seton Hall University in South Orange, N.J., and he is both a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.