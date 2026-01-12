Linda Bugg

Bugg brings more than 30 years of clinical and leadership experience to this role. Ms. Bugg began her nursing career as a Critical Care RN in a community facility, where she advanced into supervisory positions. She joined the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System (WNCVAHCS) in 2010 as Nurse Manager for the Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) and became Chief Nurse for Acute Care and Operations in 2013. In that capacity, she has built strong multidisciplinary relationships throughout WNCVAHCS. Since 2013, Ms. Bugg has served as Chair of the facility Nurse Professional Standards Board (NPSB) and as a VISN 6 NPSB Consultant, playing a key national role in developing and teaching the new Nurse Qualification Standards. She transitioned to the Nurse Qualification Standards Field Advisory Committee in 2024, leading the local implementation of the updated standards. This major process required closing out all RN proficiencies, issuing ePerformance plans, and conducting promotion reviews for natural progression. Ms. Bugg continues to serve as a resource for VISN 6 facilities on qualification standards and nursing processes. Her national contributions extend to serving on multiple Administrative Investigative Boards and Disciplinary Appeals Boards. She brings extensive expertise in nurse staffing methodology and business plan execution.