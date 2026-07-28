Mr. Burr has served as the Executive Assistant to the Health Service Area (HSA) 2.1 in Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 2 Quality Management Officer since October 2025. Prior to that, he served as the Interim Associate Director of Clinical Business Operations at the Hampton VA Health Care System. Mr. Burr brings more than 19 years of progressive administrative and leadership experience to his current role. Mr. Burr began his career with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in 2012 and has since held several key leadership positions, including Interim Assistant Director at the Hampton VAHCS and Interim HCC Administrator at the Hampton VAHCS. Before joining the VA, Mr. Burr honorably served in the U.S. Army as a Paralegal Specialist (27D) in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps. Mr. Burr is an alumnus of North Carolina State University, where he earned a Master of Public Administration degree. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Mr. Burr is deeply committed to advancing the VA mission and remains dedicated to serving the nation’s Veterans, service members, and their families.

CAREER CHRONOLOGY:

2025 – 2026 Executive Assistant to HSA 2.1 in VISN 2 Quality Management Officer

2025 – 2025 Interim Associate Director, Clinical Business Operations, Hampton VAHCS

2024 – 2025 Interim Assistant Director, Hampton VAHCS

2024 – 2024 Interim HCC Administrator, Hampton VAHCS

2022 – 2024 Executive Assistant to VISN 6 Quality Management Officer

2022 – 2022 Interim EA / Business Manager for Spinal Cord Injuries and Disorders Program

2020 – 2022 Diagnostics ICC and Rehabilitation and Extended Care ICC HSS, VISN 6

2018 – 2020 Data Analyst for Chief of Staff, Salisbury VAHCS

2015 – 2018 Administrative Officer for Medicine Service, Durham VAHCS