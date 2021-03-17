 Skip to Content
Paul_Riggs

Paul Riggs MD

Chief of Staff

VA Asheville health care

Phone: 828-298-7911, ext. 5221

Paul R. Riggs, D.O., was appointed chief of staff for the Western North Carolina Healthcare System on March 3, 2019.

Dr. Riggs received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from A.T. Still University of Health Sciences, and completed his post-graduate training at Tulsa Regional Medical Center and JFK Memorial Hospital System. He is Board Certified in Family Practice.

Dr. Riggs began his work at the VA on June 01, 2004 and has served as the Interim Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief of Staff, Chief Primary Care, Assistant Chief of Primary Care, and as the Director of CGVAMC Veterans Integrative Pain Management Program.

In this key role, Dr. Riggs is responsible for providing administrative and clinical leadership to all clinical service lines at the Asheville VA Medical Center.

