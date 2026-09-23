Asheville VA Honored at 2026 VA Customer Experience Symposium Award Ceremony

This national recognition marks the fourth time in recent years that WNCVAHCS has earned a Best Experience award at the VA CX Symposium, underscoring the system’s continued dedication to improving care, communication, and satisfaction for the Veterans it serves.

“The VHA Best Experience Award recognizes our dedication to providing exceptional care and a positive experience for Veterans. It reflects the compassion, skill, and hard work that our employees bring to serving Veterans every day,” said Joanna Weber, Interim Executive Director. “We are committed to providing the highest quality care and experience possible. In every interaction, and through every step of their care, we want Veterans to feel safe, respected, honored, and heard. I am grateful to our staff for keeping Veterans at the center of everything we do.”



This Customer Experience award highlights excellence across several core areas:



Survey of Healthcare Experiences of Patients (SHEP) – Primary Care Provider Rating: Measures how Veterans rate their primary care providers based on overall satisfaction and care experience.



Survey of Healthcare Experiences of Patients (SHEP) – Inpatient Hospital Rating: Reflects Veterans’ satisfaction with their inpatient hospital experience, including overall quality of care received.



Veteran Signals (VSignals) – Trust Score: A real-time VA feedback metric that captures how much Veterans trust their VA facility and care teams.



“This award is a reflection of the unwavering commitment and heartfelt passion of every employee at WNC VA Health Care System,” said Stacey DiMuzio, Veterans Experience Officer, who accepted the award on behalf of the Asheville based system. “It stands as a tribute to our shared mission: providing Veterans with the highest quality care and support. Our team is united by a deep sense of purpose, to serve those who have served our nation, each and every day.”



WNCVAHCS leadership would like to emphasize that these achievements were only possible because of the Veterans we serve. Their feedback, insight, and willingness to share their experiences, directly guide improvements across the health system. The organization remains committed to advancing excellence with Veterans, for Veterans, every day.

