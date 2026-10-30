Charles George VA Medical Center Expands Surgical Capacity to Meet Growing Veteran Needs

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Charles George VA Medical Center is expanding its surgical capabilities through a major operating room construction project designed to increase capacity, enhance patient care and meet the growing needs of Veterans across western North Carolina.

The project will add operating rooms and an orthopedic surgery suite to the medical center's current surgical department. At present, the medical center operates seven rooms, including five traditional operating rooms, one robotics operating room and one hybrid operating room. A hybrid operating room combines a traditional surgical suite with advanced imaging technology, such as fixed X-ray, CT or fluoroscopy equipment, allowing surgical teams to perform complex procedures with enhanced precision and real-time imaging.

The expansion is part of the medical center's ongoing efforts to improve access to surgical care while supporting the latest advances in medicine and technology.

"Working at our normal tempo, we have seven rooms up and running and caring for between 20 and 30 Veterans a day," said Dr. Douglas Huntley, deputy chief of staff.

The project's design contract was executed in May 2020, with the construction contract awarded in March 2021. Following years of planning and construction, beneficial occupancy of the space was achieved on July 1, 2026. Project teams are currently completing final work associated with the facility's air handling unit and chiller systems, with full project closeout anticipated by the end of November.

To support future growth, we plan to expand the recovery space for patients following surgery. The expanded Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU), where patients are monitored as they recover from anesthesia, will help accommodate the increased number of surgical procedures anticipated once construction is complete.

Upon completion, two of the new operating rooms will be dedicated large orthopedic suites designed to support joint replacement and other specialized orthopedic procedures. The third room will be an additional hybrid operating room, further expanding the medical center's ability to perform advanced image-guided surgeries and minimally invasive procedures.

"This expansion represents a significant investment in the future of Veteran health care. By adding three operating rooms, including a second hybrid operating room, and expanding recovery space, we are building the infrastructure needed to support advanced surgical care and better meet the growing needs of Veterans across Western North Carolina. We look forward to activating the new space in the near future and realizing the benefits it will bring to the Veterans we serve," said Craig Holbert, Acting Associate Director.

"Increasing the number of rooms will greatly improve our ability to treat and care for our Veterans safely and efficiently," said Huntley.

Once the expansion is complete, the medical center will gradually activate the additional operating rooms based on staffing, patient demand, surgical throughput and available perioperative support services. The phased approach will help ensure high-quality patient care while maximizing the benefits of the new surgical space.