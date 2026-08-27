Great 100 Nurses Award Shines Spotlight on Nurse’s Service to Veterans

Michelle was chosen by the Great 100 Nurses of North Carolina Board of Directors for exceptional professionalism, dedication to Veterans and service to the Western North Carolina community. The once‑in‑a‑lifetime recognition honors nurses who demonstrate excellence in practice and make meaningful contributions to patients, families and colleagues across the state.



“Being selected for the nursing Great 100 is both humbling and deeply meaningful. It is such an honor to join the ranks of the many previous Great 100 nurses here at the VA. I am grateful to my co-workers and the staff at WNCVAHCS who inspire me with their knowledge, compassion, and their drive to provide the best care possible to the Veterans,” said Michelle

The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System Executive Leadership Team congratulate Michelle on her selection, noting that the recognition reflects her commitment to high‑quality care and her positive impact on the veterans served by the facility.



“Michelle Moerk being selected as one of North Carolina’s Great 100 Nurses is a tremendous accomplishment, but I also think it speaks to something much bigger than Michelle herself, it reflects the level of nursing care and service we provide here at the VA. Our nurses care for a unique and deserving population, and they bring a level of dedication, compassion, clinical knowledge, and commitment to our Veterans that deserves to be recognized,” said Christina Ford, Assistant Nurse Manager for Day Surgery/ Post-Anesthesia Care Unit, Michelle’s former supervisor and the one who submitted her for the award.

The Great 100 Nurses of North Carolina, a nonprofit organization, selects 100 nurses annually and supports future nurses statewide through scholarships. The organization relies on donor support to fund both the celebration of honorees and its scholarship initiatives.

Michelle will be recognized later this year during the Great 100 Nurses celebration, where honorees from across North Carolina are acknowledged for contributions to patient care and nursing excellence.



Michelle also said, “This recognition reflects the countless small moments that make nursing so fulfilling- the advocacy, the teamwork, and the commitment to our Veterans, who trust us with their care. I have the privilege of caring for Veterans who have given so much of themselves in service to our country. Their strength, resilience, and courage motivate me every day.”

The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System serves more than 50,000 veterans across Western North Carolina, providing comprehensive health care services and supporting nursing excellence throughout its programs.



Linda Bugg, Associate Director, Patient Care Services/Chief Nurse Executive, VA Asheville Health Care said “Michelle’s selection reflects not only her individual dedication and achievement but also embodies the connection to our mission of serving Veterans across the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System. Beyond direct patient care, Michelle has been actively engaged in advancing professional nursing practice, contributing to initiatives that improve care delivery and drive better outcomes for Veterans. Michelle and nurses like her across our system are a testament of their commitment to the mission of serving Veterans.”