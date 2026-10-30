How Do You Know You’re Getting Quality Care at VA?

When you walk through the doors for your next medical visit, how do you know you’re getting good-quality health care? Medical systems across the country spend a lot of time on that question, and VA is no exception.

A familiar management principle says that you can’t improve what you don’t measure. VA starts there by measuring many aspects of care and goes a step further by making many of those results available online. For Veterans deciding where to receive care, that transparency can be useful.

Would-be statistical enthusiasts can find a trove of information at the National Center for Veterans Analysis and Statistics website. You can find information about Veteran populations, expenditures, and use of VA benefits and services. While the site isn’t directly related to the quality of medical care, it provides a useful picture of who our Veterans are and where they live.

If you’re more interested in the health care side of things, VA’s Access to Care website is a good place to start. You can search for your local VA medical system and find appointment wait times, information about the quality of care at medical centers and nursing homes, and reports on how satisfied Veterans are with their VA care.

One of the most useful features is the ability to see how your local VA compares with community providers on available measures. Those comparisons cover several aspects of care, including effectiveness, safety, patient experience, and access. It’s information you can use to look beyond a hospital’s reputation and see how it actually measures up.

It’s all right there at your fingertips, and Veterans may be surprised by how well VA health care compares. But what if you’re looking for information from outside VA? VA facilities also participate in public reporting through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, or CMS, and undergo reviews by outside accreditors such as The Joint Commission.

Medicare.gov’s Care Compare tool lets you compare hospitals and other health care providers near you, including participating VA hospitals. Hospital information includes an overall quality star rating and a separate patient survey star rating, when available, with five stars being the highest rating. These ratings offer another way to see how your local VA compares with other hospitals in your community.

CMS is a federal agency, but VA also receives reviews from organizations outside government. The Joint Commission is an independent nonprofit organization that sets health care quality and safety standards and evaluates whether hospitals and other providers meet them. It conducts periodic surveys and accredits organizations that meet its requirements, providing an outside assessment of compliance with those standards.

Beyond ratings and accreditation, Veterans can also look at public reports from the VA Office of Inspector General and the Government Accountability Office, which operates outside VA. These organizations examine concerns about care, identify problems, and recommend improvements. Their reports don’t give hospitals star ratings, but they offer another useful perspective: what needs to be fixed and whether VA is taking steps to address it. Reading these reports alongside a facility’s quality ratings can help Veterans get a more complete picture of their care.

Keep in mind that these are just some of the larger reviews used to assess VA health care. Individual services and specialties also have their own standards and reviews, so there is more behind the care you receive than any one rating can show.

So, what does all that mean? It means that when you walk into your next appointment at VA, there is a lot behind the care you receive—from quality measurements and outside accreditation to public oversight. You don’t have to rely on a familiar name or a promise of excellent care. You can look at the results, see how your local VA compares, and make an informed choice.

Of course, to each patient, quality isn’t a rating—it’s the care they experience. But for Veterans on the fence about whether “Choosing VA” is right for them, these resources offer a good reason to take a closer look. VA makes a great deal of information available, and Veterans may be pleasantly surprised by what they find.