The Charles George VA Medical Center hosted Operation BBQ Relief in support of its Housing and Urban Development-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) Veterans on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.

Operation BBQ Relief is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves communities and individuals in need through volunteer service and meal support. The organization partnered with VA staff to provide a Thanksgiving-style meal for Veterans enrolled in the HUD-VASH program.

Veterans were served a traditional holiday meal featuring turkey, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans and cornbread, followed by pumpkin and apple pie for dessert. The event provided an opportunity for Veterans to gather, share a meal and connect with fellow Veterans, staff and volunteers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

HUD-VASH is a collaborative program between the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Department of Veterans Affairs that combines housing assistance with VA case management and supportive services to help Veterans obtain and maintain stable housing.

According to Jerry Kivett-Kimbro, HUD-VASH supervisor, the event recognized the progress Veterans have made while participating in the program.

“It provides an opportunity for social support, food security, and just a time to celebrate our Veterans in our HUD-VASH program and what they've accomplished moving from homelessness into housing and achieving their treatment plan goals,” Kivett-Kimbro said.

Volunteer teams from Operation BBQ Relief prepared and served meals throughout the event, creating a welcoming atmosphere for Veterans participating in the program.

Louis Pratt, regional director for Operation BBQ Relief, said the event was an opportunity to show support and appreciation for Veterans.

“To make sure that they know we appreciate them, we support them, and we are here to give them a little hope and compassion, some empathy, to work through the program and thank them for everything they have done for us,” Pratt said.

Veteran Steven Randolph said he appreciated the opportunity to attend the event and encouraged other Veterans to participate in similar activities.

“I would recommend more Vets coming to things like this because you meet case managers and you get a better picture of what's going on around you,” Randolph said.

The event highlighted the partnership between the VA and community organizations working to support Veterans enrolled in HUD-VASH. As Veterans gathered to enjoy the holiday meal, the early Thanksgiving celebration served as both a recognition of their achievements and a reminder of the support available to help them continue succeeding in permanent housing.