The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System Reports Strong FY26 Performance in Veteran Housing Programs

This has been achieved through the Housing Urban Development-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program and its partnerships with Grant and Per Diem (GPD) and Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) providers.

The most recent point-in-time count identified 155 unhoused veterans in the region, underscoring the continued need for coordinated outreach and housing placement efforts. As part of its response, 398 formerly unhoused veterans are housed through HUD-VASH and actively participating in supportive services. Another 20 veterans are using vouchers and are in the process of securing housing.

The health care system’s HUD-VASH program has leased 97 percent of its allocated vouchers, reflecting sustained utilization and ongoing engagement with regional landlords. During the first three quarters of fiscal 2026, 115 participants signed leases, surpassing the fiscal 2025 total of 113 lease signings with one quarter remaining in the fiscal year.

Through coordinated efforts with GPD and SSVF grantees, collectively known as the One Team, the health care system has reached 94 percent of its fiscal 2026 local housing goal, recording 245 veteran move-ins toward the Asheville target of 261. These outcomes contribute to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ national objective of housing 48,000 veterans this fiscal year.

Program data indicate that fewer than 2.5 percent of HUD-VASH households have returned to homelessness, reflecting long-term stability among participants and continued case management support.

Reflecting on the program’s impact, Jerry Kivett-Kimbro, social work supervisor and HUD-VASH coordinator, said, “I think about the veterans who were once fearful to fall asleep on the streets for risk of having their belongings stolen or being assaulted, who now have a door to lock, a safe place to sleep and the peace that comes with that.”



“Social workers were right there with me every step of the way. They are reliable and dependable – I wouldn’t have it any other way. My advice – whoever is trying to reach the goal, stay with it. It’s work and you have to keep with it. Don’t take no for an answer – you gotta keep pushing,” said Michael Askew, HUD-VASH participant.

The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System will continue collaborating with community partners, service providers and landlords to support housing placements, expand services and advance progress toward local and national goals aimed at ending veteran homelessness.