Virtual Women Veterans Town Hall Meeting slated for Sept. 29

Western North Carolina VA Health Care System is set to host a virtual Women Veterans Town Hall meeting. The event is designed to share some information, but more importantly, to gather input.

As part of our “Voice of the Veteran” initiative, the Health Care System is dedicated to improving access for women veterans to the care provided at Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville, and the community based outpatient clinics, CBOCs, in Rutherford County, Franklin and Hickory, North Carolina.

For the staff at the VA, that means holding this public forum to provide you with information you may need to take advantage of the benefits you’ve earned at the VA.

To participate in the Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall:

𝙒𝙝𝙚𝙣: Sept. 29 at 5 p.m.

𝙒𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚: Virtual

𝗝𝗼𝗶𝗻 𝗭𝗼𝗼𝗺𝗚𝗼𝘃 𝗠𝗲𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴

https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1601472312...

𝗠𝗲𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗜𝗗: 𝟭𝟲𝟬 𝟭𝟰𝟳 𝟮𝟯𝟭𝟮 𝗣𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗱𝗲: 𝟲𝟰𝟳𝟬𝟯𝟬

𝗢𝗻𝗲 𝘁𝗮𝗽 𝗺𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲

+16692545252,,1601472312# US

+15512851373,,1601472312# US