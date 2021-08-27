Visitation Policy Changes go into effect Aug. 30

The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System continues to make adjustments in an effort to protect the Veterans it serves and minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19. Effective at 12:01 a.m., Aug. 30, we will return to a no visitor policy.

ASHEVILLE, NC -- Charles George VA Medical Center, and its three Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) in Franklin, Hickory and Rutherford County (Forest City), continue to make adjustments in an effort to protect the Veterans it serves and minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19. Effective at 12:01 a.m., Aug. 30, we will return to a no visitor policy.

Visitors will not be allowed to enter the medical center or CBOC facilities. This measure is being taken for the safety of patients, visitors and staff and to help to limit the spread of COVID-19 infections. Visitation under specific circumstances, such as for patients under our care in the facility with grave illness or are near death, will be considered on a case by case basis by the treatment team.

Family/Caregiver attendants for specific clinics will be arranged in advance of scheduled appointments.

Walk-in availability will be limited for several services; please contact the individual clinics for specific instructions.

Those entering VA facilities will continue to be screened prior to entry. A surgical mask covering the nose and mouth will be required for entry. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided at all screening entrances.

Enrolled Veterans who are suffering from any upper respiratory or flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath should not seek to be seen face to face unless they feel that it is an emergency. The Emergency Department remains open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are sick, you should call 1-828-298-7911 ext. 3 to coordinate care prior to visiting any provider at the VA medical center or local VA clinics. Please know that we are fully capable of providing virtual care in addition to face-to-face care.

Veterans and staff are encouraged to continue to take every day preventative actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

• Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick

• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol

• Continue to use a mask and practice social distancing

The VA remains committed to your care; we are proceeding in the safest manner to continue providing that care.