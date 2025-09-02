Charles George VA Medical Center Psychology Internship Program

The Charles George VA Psychology Internship Program requires documentation of 500 hours of completed AAPI Doctoral Intervention/Assessment Hours. Experience gained outside of the doctoral program can be considered if supervision was provided by a licensed mental health professional. Projected hours cannot be counted in the 500 hour total. In addition, the applicant will ideally have clear assessment skills in administration, scoring and integrated assessment report writing by having completed at least 10 integrated reports. The applicant should have educational training and/or practicum experience in commonly used diagnostic instruments such as the MMPI-2-RF/MMPI-3, PAI, and Wechsler scales.

Health Professions Trainees (HPTs) are appointed as temporary employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs. As such, HPTs are subject to laws, policies, and guidelines posted for VA staff members. There are infrequent times in which this guidance can change during a training year which may create new requirements or responsibilities for HPTs. If employment requirements change during the course of a training year, HPTs will be notified of the change and impact as soon as possible and options provided. The VA Training Director will provide you with the information you need to understand the requirement and reasons for the requirement in timely manner.