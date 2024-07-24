Hampton VA Nursing Careers
We are hiring all nursing positions: RNs, LPNs, and NAs.
Hampton VA Medical Center offers acute medical, surgical, behavioral health and long-term inpatient care and a full range of outpatient services including primary care, specialty care, home based care, and psychiatric rehabilitation services.
Hampton VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital, providing a wide range of patient care services, using state-of-the-art technology, guided by ongoing education and research. Comprehensive health care is provided by dedicated staff. Hampton is proud of the fact that one-third of its employees are Veterans.
To apply for a nursing position, please send your current resume/CV and application to the Nurse Recruiter and indicate what nursing position and shift you are interested in.
James Hudson
Nurse Recruiter
VA Hampton health care
Phone:
Email: james.hudson2@va.gov
As a nurse in the VA, you’ll have a balanced, flexible work environment, and benefits focused on your unique needs.
- Unrestricted licensing and relocation. With an active U.S. nursing license, a move to the Hampton VA Medical Center couldn’t be easier. You can also transfer to any of VA’s 1,255 facilities across the nation and in some U.S. territories without losing any benefits, accumulated paid leave, or pay. In addition, if you’re hired for a specific, difficult-to-recruit direct patient care position, you may be eligible for VA’s Education Debt Reduction Program.
- Education and development. Advance in your career with education support programs and ongoing leadership training through every level of employment.
- Competitive salaries. We offer our employees strong starting salaries based on education, training, and experience. We also offer steady growth, with periodic pay raises that address inflation and local market changes.
- Flexible schedules. Our employees receive 13 to 26 paid vacation/personal days, as well as 13 sick days annually with no limit on accumulation, and we observe 11 paid federal holidays each year.
- Robust insurance options. You can choose from a variety of health maintenance organizations or fee-for-service health plans, and all cover preexisting conditions. Additionally, we pay up to 75% of health premiums, a benefit that can continue into retirement.
- Retirement Benefits. Prepare for life after VA service with Social Security, a pension, and Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) (401(k)). Get credit for military service.