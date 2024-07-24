Hampton VA Nursing Careers

Hampton VA Medical Center offers acute medical, surgical, behavioral health and long-term inpatient care and a full range of outpatient services including primary care, specialty care, home based care, and psychiatric rehabilitation services.

Hampton VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital, providing a wide range of patient care services, using state-of-the-art technology, guided by ongoing education and research. Comprehensive health care is provided by dedicated staff. Hampton is proud of the fact that one-third of its employees are Veterans.

To apply for a nursing position, please send your current resume/CV and application to the Nurse Recruiter and indicate what nursing position and shift you are interested in.