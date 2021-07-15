Atlanta VA Medical Center - Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From the south and west (on Interstate 85 north)
Take I-85 north to the Clairmont exit, exit 91. Turn right onto Clairmont Road (heading east). Continue on Clairmont Road for approximately 3.5 miles. The medical center is located on the right.
From the east
Take Interstate 20 west to exit 67-B to Interstate 285 north. From I-285, take exit 39-A, U.S. Route78 west (left) toward Decatur/Atlanta. After 4.2 miles, turn right onto Clairmont Road. The medical center is located 1.4 miles on the left.
From the north
Take I-285 east toward Greenville/Augusta. At exit 33-A, take I-85 south toward Atlanta. Take exit 91 onto Frontage Road and stay left. Take the first right onto Clairmont Road. The medical center is located 2 miles on the right.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Atlanta VA Medical Center
1670 Clairmont Road
Decatur, GA 30033-4004
Intersection: Clairmont Road and Clairmont Lake
Coordinates: 33°48'6.98"N 84°18'46.91"W