April 17-23 is National Volunteer Week. We appreciate all our Atlanta VAHCS volunteers who make a difference in our Veterans’ lives and enhance their VA experience. Thank you for all you do. www.volunteer.va.gov

o Volunteers needed for VA Day of Service

o Location: Canton and Marietta Cemeteries

o Purpose: Join the Atlanta VA Health System (AVAHCS) promote volunteerism and civic engagement within the Veteran community by highlighting individuals and organizations making a difference during National Volunteer Week -April 18-22, 2022.

o RSVP: Email the CDCE Office to volunteer before Friday, April 15, 2022, 5:00 p.m. at VHAATGCDCE@va.gov