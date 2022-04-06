VA Day of Service
- When
-
Thursday, Apr 21, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
2025 Mount Carmel Church Lane
Canton , GA
- Cost
- Free
April 17-23 is National Volunteer Week. We appreciate all our Atlanta VAHCS volunteers who make a difference in our Veterans’ lives and enhance their VA experience. Thank you for all you do. www.volunteer.va.gov
o Volunteers needed for VA Day of Service
o Location: Canton and Marietta Cemeteries
o Purpose: Join the Atlanta VA Health System (AVAHCS) promote volunteerism and civic engagement within the Veteran community by highlighting individuals and organizations making a difference during National Volunteer Week -April 18-22, 2022.
o RSVP: Email the CDCE Office to volunteer before Friday, April 15, 2022, 5:00 p.m. at VHAATGCDCE@va.gov