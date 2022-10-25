National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

VA Medication Take Back Days

This October 28th and 29th, the Atlanta VA Healthcare System will help both Veterans and non-Veterans dispose of their old, unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter drugs, including controlled substance prescription medications.

During VA Medication Take Back Days, Veterans, families and members of the public will be able to safely dispose of medications at the following AVAHCS medical facilities:

The following clinics will hold their events on Friday, October 28th through the use of medication disposal mail back envelopes provided at each clinic:

•Fort McPherson VA Clinic 1701 Hardee Ave., SW Atlanta, GA 30310

•Blairsville VA CBOC 1294 Highway 515 East, Suite 100 Blairsville, GA 30512

•Trinka Davis Veterans Village Clinic 180 Martin Dr Carrollton, GA 30117

•Northeast Cobb County VA Clinic 2217 Roswell Rd. Suite 114, Marietta, GA 30062-2957

•Atlanta VA Clinic 250 N. Arcadia Avenue Decatur, GA 30030

The main campus, located at 1670 Clairmont Rd, Decatur, GA 30033, will hold the event Saturday, October 29th using the disposal bin in the outpatient pharmacy waiting room.

For more information, contact Chikanele Onyegam (Acting Chief) 404-321-6111 ext. 202750.