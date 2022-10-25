 Skip to Content
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

VA Medication Take Back Days

When:

Fri. Oct 28, 2022, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm ET

Where:

Atlanta VA Medical Center

Cost:

Free

This October 28th and 29th, the Atlanta VA Healthcare System will help both Veterans and non-Veterans dispose of their old, unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter drugs, including controlled substance prescription medications. 

During VA Medication Take Back Days, Veterans, families and members of the public will be able to safely dispose of medications at the following AVAHCS medical facilities:

The following clinics will hold their events on Friday, October 28th through the use of medication disposal mail back envelopes provided at each clinic:

•Fort McPherson VA Clinic                          1701 Hardee Ave., SW   Atlanta, GA 30310

•Blairsville VA CBOC                                    1294 Highway 515 East, Suite 100   Blairsville, GA 30512

•Trinka Davis Veterans Village Clinic       180 Martin Dr   Carrollton, GA 30117

•Northeast Cobb County VA Clinic           2217 Roswell Rd. Suite 114, Marietta, GA 30062-2957

•Atlanta VA Clinic                                         250 N. Arcadia Avenue   Decatur, GA 30030

The main campus, located at 1670 Clairmont Rd, Decatur, GA 30033, will hold the event Saturday, October 29th using the disposal bin in the outpatient pharmacy waiting room.

For more information, contact Chikanele Onyegam (Acting Chief) 404-321-6111 ext. 202750.  

