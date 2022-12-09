PACT Act Benefits Open House

The Atlanta VA Health Care System will be conducting a PACT ACT Awareness event this Saturday, December 10, 2022 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. During the event, the facility will conduct a Veteran Town Hall and Open House to inform Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply now. Please share with Veterans and constituents!

Join us Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to get your questions answered, enroll in VA care, get help completing your initial exposure screening, filing a benefits claim and more. We will have a Town Hall meeting in the Atlanta VA cafeteria at 10 a.m., followed by an opportunity to meet with our staff and partners.