U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers' Chorus presentation of "Heroes"

Free concert with Regina Belle singing the National Anthem

When: Sun. Mar 12, 2023, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET Where: House of Hope Atlanta 4650 Flat Shoal Parkway Decature , GA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Join us on March 12 at 4 p.m. at the House of Hope Atlanta, located 4650 Flat Shoals Parkway, in Decatur for the U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers' Chorus presentation "Heroes," a celebration of people who have gone above and beyond for their communities.

This musical journey shares stories of strength, determination, and courage through the generations of those that answered our nation's call. The Concert Band & Soldiers’ Chorus are the oldest and largest of The U.S. Army Field Band’s performing components. They have performed in all 50 states and 30 foreign countries for audiences totaling hundreds of millions.

For more information contact vhaatgcdce@va.gov or call 404-321-6111, ext. 206985