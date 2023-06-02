Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Convention

PACT Act assistance

When:

Wed. Jul 26, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter

4355 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE

Atlanta , GA

Cost:

Free

PACT Act resource table.

