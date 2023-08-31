Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veteran Town Hall: Live and on Microsoft Teams

Join us in person or on Microsoft Teams

When:

Sat. Sep 30, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET

Where:

Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center

Cafeteria

1670 Clairmont Road

Decatur, GA

Cost:

Free

Microsoft Teams meeting

Join on your computer, mobile app or room device

Click here to join the meeting

Meeting ID: 236 478 816 495 
Passcode: zC9kq5

Download TeamsJoin on the web

Or call in (audio only)

+1 872-701-0185,,582303095#   United States, Chicago

Phone Conference ID: 582 303 095#

Find a local numberReset PIN

Learn MoreMeeting options 

