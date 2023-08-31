Veteran Town Hall: Live and on Microsoft Teams
Join us in person or on Microsoft Teams
When:
Sat. Sep 30, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Where:
Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center
Cafeteria
1670 Clairmont Road
Decatur, GA
Cost:
Free
Join on your computer, mobile app or room device
Click here to join the meeting
Meeting ID: 236 478 816 495
Passcode: zC9kq5
Download Teams | Join on the web
Or call in (audio only) 1 872-701-0185, 582303095# United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID: 582 303 095#
