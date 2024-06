Red, White, and Blue Employment Spectacular - Atlanta, GA When: Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Georgia Tech Research Institute 250 14th Street Atlanta, GA Get directions on Google Maps to Georgia Tech Research Institute Cost: Free





This in-person job fair will feature over forty employers from multiple industries and Veteran Service Officers from multiple organizations to assist and answer questions. Free parking is available. The event is open to all Veterans, Service members, and Military Spouses.