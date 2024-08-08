Atlanta VAHCS to host 3rd annual Suicide Prevention and Recovery Walk and Roll

When: Wed. Sep 18, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: 1670 Clairmont Road Decatur, GA Cost: Free





The Atlanta VA Health Care System will host its 3rd annual Suicide Prevention and Recovery Walk and Roll to increase access to mental health treatment. September is Suicide Prevention and Recovery Month – a time to shift public perception, spread hope, and share vital information with Veterans and their families.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, September 18 at the Atlanta VA Arcadia Clinic, located at 250 N. Arcadia Ave., Decatur, GA, at 11 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The Walk and Roll is free, and registration is highly encouraged.

All Veterans, their families, caregivers, community members, community partners are invited to participate to increase awareness of services and support available throughout the region.

Community groups who are interested in participating in the event should contact Kajuana Pitts at 678.431.2748.

