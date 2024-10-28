Lung Cancer Screening Awareness Day Event

When: Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: 1670 Clairmont Road Decatur, GA Cost: Free





The Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center is hosting a lung cancer screening awareness event on November 13th to encourage Veterans to learn about how lung cancer screening can help them find, fight and win against one of the most common cancer diagnoses among Veterans.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among Veterans. Screening can be lifesaving because lung cancer is most treatable when caught early. During this event, The Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center joins the national effort to shine a spotlight on the significance of lung cancer screening, educate Veterans about lung cancer screening eligibility criteria, encourage those who smoke to use VA's smoking cessation services, and schedule low-dose CT screenings for qualified Veterans.

Veterans, especially those who smoke or used to smoke cigarettes, are encouraged to drop by [VAMC Name] The Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center for a lung cancer screening awareness event on November 13th from 9 to 2 PM, call your VA health care team, or send a message through MyHealtheVet to learn find out what lung cancer screening options are best for them.

"We are honored to take part in this year’s National Lung Cancer Screening Day, joining numerous other VA facilities in this nationwide effort,” said [CMO or facility medical director spokesperson Name], [Title], [VAMC Name]. “This significant day also takes place during Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and underscores [VAMC Name]’s commitment to providing best-in-class care to those who have served our country.”

The National LCS Day initiative is a collaborative effort, uniting the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) with the American Cancer Society National Lung Cancer Roundtable, GO2 for Lung Cancer, Radiology Health Equity Coalition, and the American College of Radiology.

