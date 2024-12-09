Skip to Content

Eat Right Atlanta Farmers' Market

When:

Repeats

Where:

At the Clairmont Road entrance

1670 Clairmont Road

Decatur, GA

Cost:

Free

Veterans Canteen Service and Atlanta Whole Health have partnered with "Eat Right Atlanta" Farmers' Market to bring fresh produce each Tuesday and Friday throughout the year. 

Tue. Dec 10, 2024, 3:00 pm UTC – 9:30 pm UTC

Tue. Dec 17, 2024, 3:00 pm UTC – 9:30 pm UTC

Tue. Dec 24, 2024, 3:00 pm UTC – 9:30 pm UTC

Tue. Dec 31, 2024, 3:00 pm UTC – 9:30 pm UTC

Tue. Jan 7, 2025, 3:00 pm UTC – 9:30 pm UTC

Other VA events

Last updated: