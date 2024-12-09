Eat Right Atlanta Farmers' Market
When:
Where:
At the Clairmont Road entrance
1670 Clairmont Road
Decatur, GA
Cost:
Free
Veterans Canteen Service and Atlanta Whole Health have partnered with "Eat Right Atlanta" Farmers' Market to bring fresh produce each Tuesday and Friday throughout the year.
Tue. Dec 10, 2024, 3:00 pm UTC – 9:30 pm UTC
Tue. Dec 17, 2024, 3:00 pm UTC – 9:30 pm UTC
Tue. Dec 24, 2024, 3:00 pm UTC – 9:30 pm UTC
Tue. Dec 31, 2024, 3:00 pm UTC – 9:30 pm UTC
Tue. Jan 7, 2025, 3:00 pm UTC – 9:30 pm UTC