The Veteran Access Forum is an all-inclusive meeting that will provide Veteran understanding and questions on the Community Care process, Eligibility, Bene-Travel, Co-Pays, and filling prescriptions. 

Team members will be on-sight to assist you with your questions on these topics. 

WHEN:  Wednesday, July 30, 2025 - 1:30 - 3:30 p.m.

WHERE:  Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VAMC, Chapel

                           1670 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033

VIRTUAL:  Join us via MS TEAMS by calling in

                      872.701.0185, Meeting ID: 343 137 257

 

