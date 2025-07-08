Veteran Access Forum
When:
No event data
Where:
Chapel
1670 Clairmont Road
Decatur, GA
Cost:
Free
The Veteran Access Forum is an all-inclusive meeting that will provide Veteran understanding and questions on the Community Care process, Eligibility, Bene-Travel, Co-Pays, and filling prescriptions.
Team members will be on-sight to assist you with your questions on these topics.
WHEN: Wednesday, July 30, 2025 - 1:30 - 3:30 p.m.
WHERE: Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VAMC, Chapel
1670 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033
VIRTUAL: Join us via MS TEAMS by calling in
872.701.0185, Meeting ID: 343 137 257