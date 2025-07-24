Women Warriors Initiative Roundtable

Women Warriors Initiative conducted in partnership with Boeing, Inc. The Women Warriors Initiative (WWI) looks at the needs and experiences of women warriors nationwide with the purpose of better understanding the unique challenges they encounter to inform WWP’s policy efforts and potential programming; connecting them to veteran program representatives, and resources; and building affinity between women warriors and stakeholders at the federal, state, and local levels. During last year’s initiative we had participation from your VHA Women Veterans Program Managers and Assistant Managers at roundtables in Tampa, San Antonio, Colorado Springs, and Puerto Rico and are excited to be able to invite you and your colleagues again this year.