National Family Caregiver Month/Resource Fair

The Atlanta VA Healthcare Care System (AVAHCS) Caregiver Support Program is proud to announce our Annual National Family Caregivers Month (NFCM) event and Resource Fair on, Wednesday, November 5, 2025. This special event will highlight the vital role of caregivers in supporting our nation’s Veterans. There will also be an interactive presentation on Self-Care for the Caregiver: Tools for Calm and Rest from 10:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. in the Pete Wheeler Auditorium (1670 Clairmont Rd. Decatur, GA 30033). The attendees will have the opportunity to connect with VA programs and community partners who provide information, services, and support to caregivers and Veterans. Our theme for this year’s presentation is: “Caregiving Connects Us, Community Strengthens Us.” The Resource Fair will take place at the Atlanta Medical Center (Ground Floor Atrium, outside of the Pete Wheeler Auditorium from 11:45 a.m.-1:00 p.m.