Breast Cancer Information Fair

Join your Atlanta VA Health Care System in celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness Month at our Information Fair.

Our collective goal is to increase awareness and knowledge about breast cancer, its risk factors, early detection, treatment options, and support resources available to Veterans.

This event is designed to provide valuable resources, support, and information aimed at enhancing the health and well-being of our women Veterans.

Additional Partners Supporting Women Veterans:

• Local Recovery

• Suicide Prevention

• Nutrition

• PACT Act & M2VA

• IPVAP

• Telehealth

Connect with fellow women Veterans and VA staff to share experiences, support, and build a stronger community.