Lung Cancer Awareness Day

The Atlanta VA Health Care System will host a Lung Cancer Screening Awareness Event on November 6, 2025, to inform Veterans about the benefits of lung cancer screening. The goal is to help Veterans understand how early detection can improve outcomes for one of the most common cancers among this population.

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related mortality among Veterans. Early screening can be life-saving, as lung cancer is most treatable when detected early. During this event, Atlanta VAHCS will participate in the national initiative to raise awareness about lung cancer screening, provide information about eligibility criteria, promote VA's smoking cessation services for those who smoke or have smoked, and assist qualified Veterans in scheduling low-dose CT screenings.

Veterans, particularly those who smoke or have a history of smoking, are encouraged to visit the Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center located at 1670 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033, on November 6, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans can also contact their VA healthcare team or message through MyHealtheVet to learn more about lung cancer screening options relevant to their individual needs.