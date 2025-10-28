Cobb VA Clinic Women Veterans Event

The AVAHCS Center for Development & Civic Engagement and Marietta-Roswell Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is hosting Healing Voices & Vision- An Art Celebration for Women Veterans on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 4 pm – 6 pm at Cobb VA Clinic, 1263 Cobb Parkway N, Marietta, GA 30066.



Join us for a special Veterans Day event honoring the creativity, resilience, and service of Women Veterans through art and storytelling. This event is a celebration of healing, expression, and community—uplifting the voices of Women Veterans through the arts.